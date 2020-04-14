finanzen.net
+++ Damit Sie immer gut aufgestellt sind - jetzt über nachhaltige Geldanlagen informieren! +++

Sunrise Communications Aktie WKN: A14M5T / ISIN: CH0267291224

75,10EUR
-3,10EUR
-3,96%
14.04.2020
L&S
79,65CHF
+0,30CHF
+0,38%
13:11:16
SWX
KAUFEN
VERKAUFEN
Werbung
mehr Daten anzeigen
24.04.2020 12:06

Sunrise Communications Hold (Deutsche Bank AG)

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Deutsche Bank hat die Einstufung für Sunrise Communications auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 85 Franken belassen. Die Aktie des Schweizer Telekomkonzerns habe sich innerhalb der europäischen Branche im bisherigen Jahresverlauf mit am besten entwickelt, schrieb Analyst Robert Grindle in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Bei einer erwarteten Markterholung nach dem Abflauen der Corona-Krise gebe es aber attraktivere Sektorwerte./edh/la

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 24.04.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 24.04.2020 / 06:09 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Sunrise Communications Hold

Unternehmen:
Sunrise Communications		 Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG		 Kursziel:
85,00 CHF
Rating jetzt:
Hold		 Kurs*:
79,65 CHF		 Abst. Kursziel*:
6,72%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
79,65 CHF		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
6,72%
Analyst Name:
Robert Grindle 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
85,64 CHF
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Sunrise Communications

12:06 Uhr Sunrise Communications Hold Deutsche Bank AG
09.04.20 Sunrise Communications Equal-Weight Morgan Stanley
06.04.20 Sunrise Communications Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.03.20 Sunrise Communications Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
30.03.20 Sunrise Communications overweight Barclays Capital
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Sunrise Communications

Euro am Sonntag-Meldung
Sunrise mit neuer Führungsspitze
Nach der gescheiterten Übernahme des ­Kabelnetzbetreibers UPC nehmen die beiden Lenker des Schweizer Mobilfunkanbieters Sunrise den Hut.
16.05.19
Sunrise hebt Gewinnprognose an (Reuters)
26.02.20
Ausblick: Sunrise Communications präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
26.09.19
Schweizer Wettbewerbshüter erlaubt UPC-Übernahme durch Sunrise (dpa-afx)
13.11.19
Sunrise avisiert eine höhere Dividende (MyDividends)
04.01.20
Sunrise mit neuer Führungsspitze (finanzen.net)
11.11.19
Ausblick: Sunrise Communications informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
20.08.19
Ausblick: Sunrise Communications veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
30.09.19
Sunrise stellt steigende Dividende in Aussicht (MyDividends)
Euro am Sonntag-Meldung
Sunrise mit neuer Führungsspitze
Nach der gescheiterten Übernahme des ­Kabelnetzbetreibers UPC nehmen die beiden Lenker des Schweizer Mobilfunkanbieters Sunrise den Hut.
16.05.19
Sunrise hebt Gewinnprognose an (Reuters)
26.02.20
Ausblick: Sunrise Communications präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
26.09.19
Schweizer Wettbewerbshüter erlaubt UPC-Übernahme durch Sunrise (dpa-afx)
13.11.19
Sunrise avisiert eine höhere Dividende (MyDividends)
04.01.20
Sunrise mit neuer Führungsspitze (finanzen.net)
11.11.19
Ausblick: Sunrise Communications informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
20.08.19
Ausblick: Sunrise Communications veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
30.09.19
Sunrise stellt steigende Dividende in Aussicht (MyDividends)
Gewinnrückgang
UPC-Debakel belastet freenet-Beteiligung Sunrise nicht so stark wie gedacht
Der geplatzte Kauf des Kabelanbieters UPC hat beim Schweizer Telekomkonzern Sunrise 2019 nicht ganz so stark auf den Gewinn geschlagen wie von Analysten befürchtet.
27.02.20
Wall Street bricht ein -- DAX bis zum Handelsende auf Talfahrt -- thyssen-Aufzugssparte geht an Konsortium um Advent -- Zalando erreicht Ziele -- Microsoft, Dürr, AIXTRON, SAFRAN im Fokus (finanzen.net)
26.02.20
Dow letztlich tiefer -- DAX schließt etwas leichter -- Commerzbank startet Squeeze-Out bei comdirect -- Lufthansa erwägt wohl Übernahme von TAP Portugal -- Disney, Virgin Galactic, Salesforce im Fokus (finanzen.net)
23.01.20
Dow beendet Handel etwas schwächer -- DAX schließt im Minus -- Kanada belegt VW mit Geldbuße -- HOCHTIEF mit hoher Sonderbelastung -- Wirecard, STMicro, Lufthansa, Texas Instruments im Fokus (finanzen.net)
03.01.20
DAX geht mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schwächer -- Commerzbank übernimmt comdirect -- Lufthansa-Aktie im Sinkflug -- Tesla übertrifft Erwartungen im Schlussquartal -- GRENKE im Fokus (finanzen.net)
17.12.19
Wall Street letztlich etwas fester -- DAX schließt deutlich leichter -- Bitcoin: Tief seit November -- Erneuter Dividendenausfall bei Ceconomy -- Tele-Columbus-Chef geht -- Boeing, Unilever im Fokus (finanzen.net)
17.12.19
Börsengang von Jacobs und Peet's soll anscheinend drei Milliarden Euro bringen (Reuters)
13.11.19
freenet-Beteiligung Sunrise kommt abgeblasene UPC-Übernahme teuer zu stehen - Sunrise-Aktie tiefer (finanzen.net)
16.05.19
Sunrise hebt Gewinnprognose an (Reuters)
Gewinnrückgang
UPC-Debakel belastet freenet-Beteiligung Sunrise nicht so stark wie gedacht
Der geplatzte Kauf des Kabelanbieters UPC hat beim Schweizer Telekomkonzern Sunrise 2019 nicht ganz so stark auf den Gewinn geschlagen wie von Analysten befürchtet.
27.02.20
Wall Street bricht ein -- DAX bis zum Handelsende auf Talfahrt -- thyssen-Aufzugssparte geht an Konsortium um Advent -- Zalando erreicht Ziele -- Microsoft, Dürr, AIXTRON, SAFRAN im Fokus (finanzen.net)
26.02.20
Dow letztlich tiefer -- DAX schließt etwas leichter -- Commerzbank startet Squeeze-Out bei comdirect -- Lufthansa erwägt wohl Übernahme von TAP Portugal -- Disney, Virgin Galactic, Salesforce im Fokus (finanzen.net)
23.01.20
Dow beendet Handel etwas schwächer -- DAX schließt im Minus -- Kanada belegt VW mit Geldbuße -- HOCHTIEF mit hoher Sonderbelastung -- Wirecard, STMicro, Lufthansa, Texas Instruments im Fokus (finanzen.net)
03.01.20
DAX geht mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schwächer -- Commerzbank übernimmt comdirect -- Lufthansa-Aktie im Sinkflug -- Tesla übertrifft Erwartungen im Schlussquartal -- GRENKE im Fokus (finanzen.net)
17.12.19
Wall Street letztlich etwas fester -- DAX schließt deutlich leichter -- Bitcoin: Tief seit November -- Erneuter Dividendenausfall bei Ceconomy -- Tele-Columbus-Chef geht -- Boeing, Unilever im Fokus (finanzen.net)
17.12.19
Börsengang von Jacobs und Peet's soll anscheinend drei Milliarden Euro bringen (Reuters)
13.11.19
freenet-Beteiligung Sunrise kommt abgeblasene UPC-Übernahme teuer zu stehen - Sunrise-Aktie tiefer (finanzen.net)
16.05.19
Sunrise hebt Gewinnprognose an (Reuters)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Sunrise Communications Newsmehr Sunrise Communications Newsmehr Sunrise Communications Newsmehr Sunrise Communications Newsmehr Sunrise Communications Newsmehr Sunrise Communications Newsmehr Sunrise Communications Newsmehr Sunrise Communications Newsmehr Sunrise Communications Newsmehr Sunrise Communications Newsmehr Sunrise Communications Newsmehr Sunrise Communications Newsmehr Sunrise Communications Newsmehr Sunrise Communications Newsmehr Sunrise Communications Newsmehr Sunrise Communications Newsmehr Sunrise Communications Newsmehr Sunrise Communications Newsmehr Sunrise Communications Newsmehr Sunrise Communications Newsmehr Sunrise Communications Newsmehr Sunrise Communications Newsmehr Sunrise Communications Newsmehr Sunrise Communications News
RSS Feed
Sunrise Communications zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysensuche

GO
Werbung

Kursziele Sunrise Communications Aktie

+7,53%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +7,53%
Ø Kursziel: 85,64
Anzahl:
Buy: 4
Hold: 5
Sell: 0
70
75
80
85
90
95
Kepler Cheuvreux
85,00 CHF
Jefferies & Company Inc.
73 CHF
Credit Suisse Group
95,00 CHF
Barclays Capital
90,00 CHF
UBS AG
84,00 CHF
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
95,00 CHF
Deutsche Bank AG
85,00 CHF
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
72,00 CHF
Morgan Stanley
92,00 CHF
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +7,53%
Ø Kursziel: 85,64
alle Sunrise Communications Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

12:12 Uhr Südzucker Halten
12:11 Uhr Südzucker Halten
12:10 Uhr TAKKT buy
12:08 Uhr ProSiebenSat.1 Media buy
12:08 Uhr freenet buy
12:07 Uhr Knorr-Bremse Sell
12:06 Uhr Nemetschek Hold
12:02 Uhr Lufthansa Reduce
12:02 Uhr Lufthansa Halten
12:01 Uhr Lufthansa Underweight
11:53 Uhr Corestate Capital buy
11:52 Uhr Unilever buy
11:52 Uhr Dürr buy
11:45 Uhr Valeo SA overweight
11:42 Uhr VINCI overweight
11:39 Uhr Knorr-Bremse Neutral
11:35 Uhr Software Neutral
11:27 Uhr HELLA buy
11:16 Uhr Sunrise Communications Hold
11:14 Uhr Yara International ASA buy
11:13 Uhr Volvo (B) buy
11:12 Uhr Unilever buy
11:10 Uhr Schneider Electric buy
11:09 Uhr Philips buy
11:08 Uhr Credit Suisse (CS) buy
11:05 Uhr Daimler Hold
11:03 Uhr Renault Hold
10:59 Uhr Vivendi buy
10:55 Uhr Allianz Outperform
10:54 Uhr PUMA buy
10:52 Uhr Delivery Hero buy
09:44 Uhr Signify (ehemals Philips Lighting) Neutral
09:25 Uhr RATIONAL Hold
09:25 Uhr Deutsche Telekom buy
08:58 Uhr Drägerwerk buy
08:51 Uhr Schneider Electric overweight
08:33 Uhr VINCI buy
08:30 Uhr Unilever buy
08:30 Uhr Unilever buy
08:29 Uhr Saint-Gobain buy
08:29 Uhr Valeo SA Sell
08:28 Uhr Roche Conviction Buy List
08:02 Uhr HeidelbergCement Underweight
07:52 Uhr Just Eat Takeaway.com overweight
07:51 Uhr Credit Suisse (CS) Neutral
07:49 Uhr Fraport Underweight
07:37 Uhr Saint-Gobain Hold
07:29 Uhr RTL Neutral
07:28 Uhr ProSiebenSat.1 Media Neutral
07:23 Uhr Diageo Underperform

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 16 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 16 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 16 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Umfrage

Machen sie sich wegen der Corona-Krise Sorgen um die Wirtschaft?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Presse mehr anzeigen