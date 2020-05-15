|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Sunrise Communications
|Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
|Kursziel:
85,00 CHF
|Rating jetzt:
Hold
|Kurs*:
81,40 CHF
|Abst. Kursziel*:
4,42%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Robert Grindle
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
-
|11:16 Uhr
