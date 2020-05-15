finanzen.net

Sunrise Communications Aktie WKN: A14M5T / ISIN: CH0267291224

Diese Aktie kaufen
Werbung
mehr Daten anzeigen
20.05.2020 11:16

Sunrise Communications Hold (Deutsche Bank AG)

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Deutsche Bank hat die Einstufung für Sunrise Communications anlässlich des angekündigten Glasfaser-Gemeinschaftsunternehmens mit Salt auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 85 Franken belassen. Dies schrieb Analyst Robert Grindle in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie./edh/jha/

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 20.05.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 20.05.2020 / 06:09 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Werbung
SocGenBanner

Zusammenfassung: Sunrise Communications Hold

Unternehmen:
Sunrise Communications		 Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG		 Kursziel:
85,00 CHF
Rating jetzt:
Hold		 Kurs*:
81,40 CHF		 Abst. Kursziel*:
4,42%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
-		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Robert Grindle 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
-
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Sunrise Communications

11:16 Uhr Sunrise Communications Hold Deutsche Bank AG
15.05.20 Sunrise Communications Hold Deutsche Bank AG
15.05.20 Sunrise Communications Outperform Credit Suisse Group
15.05.20 Sunrise Communications overweight Barclays Capital
14.05.20 Sunrise Communications Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Sunrise Communications

Wall Street höher erwartet -- DAX im Plus -- Deutsche Bank will Aufsichtsrat neu aufstellen -- CTS Eventim mit Gewinneinbruch -- Covestro, thyssenkrupp, Fresenius & FMC im Fokus
US-Ökonom Roubini warnt vor Kollaps der Eurozone. HELLA verschafft sich Liquidität. Astrazeneca und Merck erhalten Zulassung für Prostata-Krebsmittel. Moody's senkt TUI-Rating auf Caa1. Sewing: Deutsche Bank kann gestärkt aus Corona-Krise hervorgehen. TOTAL verhandelt Verkauf britischer Nordsee-Fördergebiete nach. Roche liefert Corona-Antikörpertest an Labore in USA. Verfahren gegen VW-Spitze eingestellt.
19.05.20
Fusion für Telekomanbieter Sunrise und Salt kein Ziel - Sunrise-Aktie im Plus (Reuters)
19.05.20
DAX schließt fester -- US-Handel endet mit Verlusten -- TCI stellt Strafanzeige gegen Wirecard -- Walmart übertrifft Erwartungen -- Deutsche Börse will wachsen -- Allianz, KWS SAAT, Dürr im Fokus (finanzen.net)
14.05.20
Aktien Schweiz schwach - Konjunktursorgen und Jobdaten belasten (Dow Jones)
29.02.20
Sunrise Communications-Aktie: Einschätzungen und Kursziele der Analysten im Februar (finanzen.net)
29.02.20
Sunrise Communications: So schnitt der Konzern im vergangenen Quartal ab (finanzen.net)
28.02.20
ROUNDUP: Freenet stellt trotz Gewinnrückgangs stabile Dividende in Aussicht (dpa-afx)
27.02.20
Aktien Schweiz brechen erneut ein (Dow Jones)
27.02.20
UPC-Debakel belastet freenet-Beteiligung Sunrise nicht so stark wie gedacht (dpa-afx)
Wall Street höher erwartet -- DAX im Plus -- Deutsche Bank will Aufsichtsrat neu aufstellen -- CTS Eventim mit Gewinneinbruch -- Covestro, thyssenkrupp, Fresenius & FMC im Fokus
US-Ökonom Roubini warnt vor Kollaps der Eurozone. HELLA verschafft sich Liquidität. Astrazeneca und Merck erhalten Zulassung für Prostata-Krebsmittel. Moody's senkt TUI-Rating auf Caa1. Sewing: Deutsche Bank kann gestärkt aus Corona-Krise hervorgehen. TOTAL verhandelt Verkauf britischer Nordsee-Fördergebiete nach. Roche liefert Corona-Antikörpertest an Labore in USA. Verfahren gegen VW-Spitze eingestellt.
19.05.20
Fusion für Telekomanbieter Sunrise und Salt kein Ziel - Sunrise-Aktie im Plus (Reuters)
19.05.20
DAX schließt fester -- US-Handel endet mit Verlusten -- TCI stellt Strafanzeige gegen Wirecard -- Walmart übertrifft Erwartungen -- Deutsche Börse will wachsen -- Allianz, KWS SAAT, Dürr im Fokus (finanzen.net)
14.05.20
Aktien Schweiz schwach - Konjunktursorgen und Jobdaten belasten (Dow Jones)
29.02.20
Sunrise Communications-Aktie: Einschätzungen und Kursziele der Analysten im Februar (finanzen.net)
29.02.20
Sunrise Communications: So schnitt der Konzern im vergangenen Quartal ab (finanzen.net)
28.02.20
ROUNDUP: Freenet stellt trotz Gewinnrückgangs stabile Dividende in Aussicht (dpa-afx)
27.02.20
Aktien Schweiz brechen erneut ein (Dow Jones)
27.02.20
UPC-Debakel belastet freenet-Beteiligung Sunrise nicht so stark wie gedacht (dpa-afx)
Wall Street höher erwartet -- DAX im Plus -- Deutsche Bank will Aufsichtsrat neu aufstellen -- CTS Eventim mit Gewinneinbruch -- Covestro, thyssenkrupp, Fresenius & FMC im Fokus
US-Ökonom Roubini warnt vor Kollaps der Eurozone. HELLA verschafft sich Liquidität. Astrazeneca und Merck erhalten Zulassung für Prostata-Krebsmittel. Moody's senkt TUI-Rating auf Caa1. Sewing: Deutsche Bank kann gestärkt aus Corona-Krise hervorgehen. TOTAL verhandelt Verkauf britischer Nordsee-Fördergebiete nach. Roche liefert Corona-Antikörpertest an Labore in USA. Verfahren gegen VW-Spitze eingestellt.
27.02.20
Wall Street bricht ein -- DAX bis zum Handelsende auf Talfahrt -- thyssen-Aufzugssparte geht an Konsortium um Advent -- Zalando erreicht Ziele -- Microsoft, Dürr, AIXTRON, SAFRAN im Fokus (finanzen.net)
26.02.20
Dow letztlich tiefer -- DAX schließt etwas leichter -- Commerzbank startet Squeeze-Out bei comdirect -- Lufthansa erwägt wohl Übernahme von TAP Portugal -- Disney, Virgin Galactic, Salesforce im Fokus (finanzen.net)
23.01.20
Dow beendet Handel etwas schwächer -- DAX schließt im Minus -- Kanada belegt VW mit Geldbuße -- HOCHTIEF mit hoher Sonderbelastung -- Wirecard, STMicro, Lufthansa, Texas Instruments im Fokus (finanzen.net)
03.01.20
DAX geht mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schwächer -- Commerzbank übernimmt comdirect -- Lufthansa-Aktie im Sinkflug -- Tesla übertrifft Erwartungen im Schlussquartal -- GRENKE im Fokus (finanzen.net)
17.12.19
Wall Street letztlich etwas fester -- DAX schließt deutlich leichter -- Bitcoin: Tief seit November -- Erneuter Dividendenausfall bei Ceconomy -- Tele-Columbus-Chef geht -- Boeing, Unilever im Fokus (finanzen.net)
17.12.19
Börsengang von Jacobs und Peet's soll anscheinend drei Milliarden Euro bringen (Reuters)
27.02.20
UPC-Debakel belastet freenet-Beteiligung Sunrise nicht so stark wie gedacht (dpa-afx)
19.05.20
DAX schließt fester -- US-Handel endet mit Verlusten -- TCI stellt Strafanzeige gegen Wirecard -- Walmart übertrifft Erwartungen -- Deutsche Börse will wachsen -- Allianz, KWS SAAT, Dürr im Fokus (finanzen.net)
Wall Street höher erwartet -- DAX im Plus -- Deutsche Bank will Aufsichtsrat neu aufstellen -- CTS Eventim mit Gewinneinbruch -- Covestro, thyssenkrupp, Fresenius & FMC im Fokus
US-Ökonom Roubini warnt vor Kollaps der Eurozone. HELLA verschafft sich Liquidität. Astrazeneca und Merck erhalten Zulassung für Prostata-Krebsmittel. Moody's senkt TUI-Rating auf Caa1. Sewing: Deutsche Bank kann gestärkt aus Corona-Krise hervorgehen. TOTAL verhandelt Verkauf britischer Nordsee-Fördergebiete nach. Roche liefert Corona-Antikörpertest an Labore in USA. Verfahren gegen VW-Spitze eingestellt.
27.02.20
Wall Street bricht ein -- DAX bis zum Handelsende auf Talfahrt -- thyssen-Aufzugssparte geht an Konsortium um Advent -- Zalando erreicht Ziele -- Microsoft, Dürr, AIXTRON, SAFRAN im Fokus (finanzen.net)
26.02.20
Dow letztlich tiefer -- DAX schließt etwas leichter -- Commerzbank startet Squeeze-Out bei comdirect -- Lufthansa erwägt wohl Übernahme von TAP Portugal -- Disney, Virgin Galactic, Salesforce im Fokus (finanzen.net)
23.01.20
Dow beendet Handel etwas schwächer -- DAX schließt im Minus -- Kanada belegt VW mit Geldbuße -- HOCHTIEF mit hoher Sonderbelastung -- Wirecard, STMicro, Lufthansa, Texas Instruments im Fokus (finanzen.net)
03.01.20
DAX geht mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schwächer -- Commerzbank übernimmt comdirect -- Lufthansa-Aktie im Sinkflug -- Tesla übertrifft Erwartungen im Schlussquartal -- GRENKE im Fokus (finanzen.net)
17.12.19
Wall Street letztlich etwas fester -- DAX schließt deutlich leichter -- Bitcoin: Tief seit November -- Erneuter Dividendenausfall bei Ceconomy -- Tele-Columbus-Chef geht -- Boeing, Unilever im Fokus (finanzen.net)
17.12.19
Börsengang von Jacobs und Peet's soll anscheinend drei Milliarden Euro bringen (Reuters)
27.02.20
UPC-Debakel belastet freenet-Beteiligung Sunrise nicht so stark wie gedacht (dpa-afx)
19.05.20
DAX schließt fester -- US-Handel endet mit Verlusten -- TCI stellt Strafanzeige gegen Wirecard -- Walmart übertrifft Erwartungen -- Deutsche Börse will wachsen -- Allianz, KWS SAAT, Dürr im Fokus (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Sunrise Communications Newsmehr Sunrise Communications Newsmehr Sunrise Communications Newsmehr Sunrise Communications Newsmehr Sunrise Communications Newsmehr Sunrise Communications Newsmehr Sunrise Communications Newsmehr Sunrise Communications Newsmehr Sunrise Communications Newsmehr Sunrise Communications Newsmehr Sunrise Communications Newsmehr Sunrise Communications Newsmehr Sunrise Communications Newsmehr Sunrise Communications Newsmehr Sunrise Communications Newsmehr Sunrise Communications Newsmehr Sunrise Communications Newsmehr Sunrise Communications Newsmehr Sunrise Communications Newsmehr Sunrise Communications Newsmehr Sunrise Communications Newsmehr Sunrise Communications Newsmehr Sunrise Communications Newsmehr Sunrise Communications News
RSS Feed
Sunrise Communications zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysensuche

GO
Werbung

Kursziele Sunrise Communications Aktie

-Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -
Ø Kursziel: 85,09
Anzahl:
Buy: 4
Hold: 5
Sell: 0
70
75
80
85
90
95
Kepler Cheuvreux
85,00 CHF
UBS AG
84,00 CHF
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
95,00 CHF
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
72,00 CHF
Barclays Capital
90,00 CHF
Deutsche Bank AG
85,00 CHF
Morgan Stanley
92,00 CHF
Jefferies & Company Inc.
73 CHF
Credit Suisse Group
90,00 CHF
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -
Ø Kursziel: 85,09
alle Sunrise Communications Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

14:22 Uhr Linde add
14:21 Uhr SMA Solar Halten
14:14 Uhr Beiersdorf Halten
14:08 Uhr Facebook kaufen
13:36 Uhr United Internet kaufen
13:23 Uhr Deutsche Wohnen Halten
12:35 Uhr RWE kaufen
12:20 Uhr Nordex Halten
12:18 Uhr Carl Zeiss Meditec Halten
12:04 Uhr AstraZeneca overweight
11:06 Uhr KWS SAAT buy
11:05 Uhr Bertrandt Hold
10:51 Uhr thyssenkrupp Halten
10:50 Uhr Aareal Bank buy
10:26 Uhr Sunrise Communications Hold
10:25 Uhr BT Group Hold
10:24 Uhr Deutsche Grundstücksauktionen Kaufen
09:52 Uhr Tele Columbus Neutral
09:42 Uhr CTS Eventim Sell
09:32 Uhr Aareal Bank Hold
09:31 Uhr Rolls-Royce Conviction Buy List
09:23 Uhr Rolls-Royce buy
09:08 Uhr Tele Columbus overweight
09:07 Uhr Just Eat Takeaway.com buy
08:59 Uhr Tele Columbus Neutral
08:44 Uhr Grand City Properties Hold
08:42 Uhr Fresenius Medical Care Conviction Buy List
08:37 Uhr Fresenius Medical Care Equal-Weight
08:25 Uhr Fresenius overweight
07:59 Uhr Lloyds Banking Group Neutral
07:57 Uhr HSBC Underweight
07:55 Uhr Barclays overweight
07:45 Uhr ABB (Asea Brown Boveri) Underweight
07:44 Uhr VINCI overweight
07:40 Uhr Linde add
07:36 Uhr Lufthansa Outperform
07:33 Uhr Ryanair overweight
07:33 Uhr Diageo Underweight
07:32 Uhr LANXESS buy
07:31 Uhr Vivendi buy
07:28 Uhr GEA Hold
07:25 Uhr AB InBev SA-NV (Anheuser-Busch InBev) Neutral
07:09 Uhr Michelin (Compagnie Générale d. Etablissements Michelin SCPA) buy
07:08 Uhr Continental Neutral
07:05 Uhr Ryanair Neutral
07:01 Uhr Facebook buy
06:57 Uhr Rio Tinto Neutral
06:47 Uhr Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
19.05.20 UniCredit Conviction Buy List
19.05.20 DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate Kaufen

Top-Rankings

Das hat George Soros im Depot (Q1 - 2020)
Änderungen im Portfolio
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot (Q1 2020)
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 20 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?

Umfrage

Sind sie aufgrund der Corona-Krise ins Homeoffice gewechselt?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Presse mehr anzeigen