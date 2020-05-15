FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Deutsche Bank hat die Einstufung für Sunrise Communications anlässlich des angekündigten Glasfaser-Gemeinschaftsunternehmens mit Salt auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 85 Franken belassen. Dies schrieb Analyst Robert Grindle in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie./edh/jha/



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 20.05.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 20.05.2020 / 06:09 / GMT



