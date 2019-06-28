finanzen.net
Sunrise Communications Aktie WKN: A14M5T / ISIN: CH0267291224

65,40EUR
Â±0,00EUR
Â±0,00%
28.06.2019
STU
80,75CHF
+0,31CHF
+0,38%
18:13:54
SEA
29.05.2020 13:56

Sunrise Communications Hold (Deutsche Bank AG)

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Deutsche Bank hat die Einstufung für Sunrise Communications auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 85 Franken belassen. Das Schweizer Telekommunikationsunternehmen gehöre in Europa zu den Besseren seiner Branche, schrieb Analyst Robert Grindle in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Allerdings habe die Aktie mit ihrer klar überdurchschnittlichen Entwicklung im Vergleich zu Swisscom auch schon viel eingepreist./mf/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 29.05.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 29.05.2020 / 06:15 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Sunrise Communications Hold

Unternehmen:
Sunrise Communications		 Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG		 Kursziel:
85,00 CHF
Rating jetzt:
Hold		 Kurs*:
80,30 CHF		 Abst. Kursziel*:
5,85%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
80,75 CHF		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
5,26%
Analyst Name:
Robert Grindle 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
85,09 CHF
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Sunrise Communications

13:56 Uhr Sunrise Communications Hold Deutsche Bank AG
20.05.20 Sunrise Communications Hold Deutsche Bank AG
15.05.20 Sunrise Communications Hold Deutsche Bank AG
15.05.20 Sunrise Communications Outperform Credit Suisse Group
15.05.20 Sunrise Communications overweight Barclays Capital
Kein Zusammenschluss
Fusion für Telekomanbieter Sunrise und Salt kein Ziel - Sunrise-Aktie im Plus
Der Schweizer Telekomanbieter Sunrise plant keinen Zusammenschluss mit dem Rivalen Salt.
27.02.20
Wall Street bricht ein -- DAX bis zum Handelsende auf Talfahrt -- thyssen-Aufzugssparte geht an Konsortium um Advent -- Zalando erreicht Ziele -- Microsoft, Dürr, AIXTRON, SAFRAN im Fokus (finanzen.net)
26.02.20
Dow letztlich tiefer -- DAX schließt etwas leichter -- Commerzbank startet Squeeze-Out bei comdirect -- Lufthansa erwägt wohl Übernahme von TAP Portugal -- Disney, Virgin Galactic, Salesforce im Fokus (finanzen.net)
23.01.20
Dow beendet Handel etwas schwächer -- DAX schließt im Minus -- Kanada belegt VW mit Geldbuße -- HOCHTIEF mit hoher Sonderbelastung -- Wirecard, STMicro, Lufthansa, Texas Instruments im Fokus (finanzen.net)
03.01.20
DAX geht mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schwächer -- Commerzbank übernimmt comdirect -- Lufthansa-Aktie im Sinkflug -- Tesla übertrifft Erwartungen im Schlussquartal -- GRENKE im Fokus (finanzen.net)
17.12.19
Wall Street letztlich etwas fester -- DAX schließt deutlich leichter -- Bitcoin: Tief seit November -- Erneuter Dividendenausfall bei Ceconomy -- Tele-Columbus-Chef geht -- Boeing, Unilever im Fokus (finanzen.net)
17.12.19
Börsengang von Jacobs und Peet's soll anscheinend drei Milliarden Euro bringen (Reuters)
13.11.19
freenet-Beteiligung Sunrise kommt abgeblasene UPC-Übernahme teuer zu stehen - Sunrise-Aktie tiefer (finanzen.net)
27.02.20
UPC-Debakel belastet freenet-Beteiligung Sunrise nicht so stark wie gedacht (dpa-afx)

mehr Sunrise Communications News
Kursziele Sunrise Communications Aktie

+5,37%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +5,37%
Ø Kursziel: 85,09
Anzahl:
Buy: 4
Hold: 5
Sell: 0
70
75
80
85
90
95
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
95,00 CHF
UBS AG
84,00 CHF
Kepler Cheuvreux
85,00 CHF
Barclays Capital
90,00 CHF
Credit Suisse Group
90,00 CHF
Jefferies & Company Inc.
73 CHF
Morgan Stanley
92,00 CHF
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
72,00 CHF
Deutsche Bank AG
85,00 CHF
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +5,37%
Ø Kursziel: 85,09
