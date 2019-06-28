FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Deutsche Bank hat die Einstufung für Sunrise Communications auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 85 Franken belassen. Das Schweizer Telekommunikationsunternehmen gehöre in Europa zu den Besseren seiner Branche, schrieb Analyst Robert Grindle in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Allerdings habe die Aktie mit ihrer klar überdurchschnittlichen Entwicklung im Vergleich zu Swisscom auch schon viel eingepreist./mf/edh



