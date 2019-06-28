|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Sunrise Communications
|Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
|Kursziel:
85,00 CHF
|Rating jetzt:
Hold
|Kurs*:
80,30 CHF
|Abst. Kursziel*:
5,85%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
80,75 CHF
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
5,26%
|
Analyst Name:
Robert Grindle
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
85,09 CHF
|Sunrise Communications Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|16:28 Uhr
|Consus Real Estate Kaufen
|14:37 Uhr
|easyJet Outperform
|14:36 Uhr
|Ryanair Outperform
|14:27 Uhr
|SAF-Holland SA buy
|14:24 Uhr
|Knorr-Bremse Sell
|14:08 Uhr
|Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales buy
|14:04 Uhr
|Aumann Hold
|14:03 Uhr
|Bayer Outperform
|14:02 Uhr
|BASF market-perform
|14:01 Uhr
|RWE Outperform
|13:54 Uhr
|Amadeus IT Halten
|13:47 Uhr
|Sixt Hold
|13:46 Uhr
|Renault overweight
|13:46 Uhr
|Renault Underperform
|13:45 Uhr
|TUI verkaufen
|13:43 Uhr
|A.P. Moeller - Maersk A-S (B) Underweight
|13:42 Uhr
|JENOPTIK Halten
|13:40 Uhr
|Rolls-Royce Neutral
|13:40 Uhr
|Renault Neutral
|13:39 Uhr
|DWS Group buy
|13:39 Uhr
|Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A) buy
|13:38 Uhr
|easyJet buy
|13:37 Uhr
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S buy
|13:37 Uhr
|Covestro Neutral
|13:35 Uhr
|Knorr-Bremse buy
|13:31 Uhr
|BASF Neutral
|13:30 Uhr
|Infineon buy
|13:29 Uhr
|ASML NV buy
|13:28 Uhr
|Sixt buy
|13:27 Uhr
|Merck Sell
|13:26 Uhr
|QIAGEN Halten
|13:26 Uhr
|Bertrandt Halten
|13:25 Uhr
|Rio Tinto buy
|13:22 Uhr
|Rolls-Royce Underweight
|13:16 Uhr
|Salesforce overweight
|13:13 Uhr
|Valeo SA overweight
|13:07 Uhr
|SAP overweight
|13:02 Uhr
|AstraZeneca overweight
|12:59 Uhr
|Merck Neutral
|12:37 Uhr
|Siemens neutral
|12:32 Uhr
|Bertrandt Hold
|12:27 Uhr
|AB InBev SA-NV (Anheuser-Busch InBev) Outperform
|12:27 Uhr
|Renault Outperform
|11:35 Uhr
|Salesforce Outperform
|11:30 Uhr
|Enel Outperform
|11:20 Uhr
|Renault Neutral
|11:19 Uhr
|AstraZeneca Sell
|11:18 Uhr
|Gerresheimer buy
|11:17 Uhr
|SAFRAN buy
|11:14 Uhr
|Sunrise Communications Hold
