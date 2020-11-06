NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Sunrise Communications angesichts eines Übernahmeangebots von Liberty Global auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 72,80 Franken belassen. Der vom Interessenten gebotene Preis von 110 Franken je Aktie basiere auf dem unteren Ende der Prognosespanne von Sunrise für das bereinigte operative Ergebnis (Ebitda) 2020, schrieb Analyst Ulrich Rathe in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Und zudem auf dem Mittelwert der avisierten Investitionsausgaben der Schweizer. Der Experte nannte den gebotenen Preis eine "gesunde Prämie"./bek/la