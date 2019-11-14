NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Sunrise Communications auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 82 Franken belassen. Analyst Michael Bishop passte sein Bewertungsmodell für die Freenet-Beteiligung in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie an den Quartalsbericht an./ag/ajx



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 14.11.2019 / 23:06 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben



