|Unternehmen:
Sunrise Communications
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
82,00 CHF
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
79,00 CHF
|Abst. Kursziel*:
+3,80%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
78,90 CHF
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+3,93%
|Analyst Name:
Michael Bishop
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
86,44 CHF
|13:16 Uhr
|Sunrise Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13.11.2019
|Sunrise Communications buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|22.10.2019
|Sunrise Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10.10.2019
|Sunrise Communications buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|30.09.2019
|Sunrise Communications Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|13.11.2019
|Sunrise Communications buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|10.10.2019
|Sunrise Communications buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|02.09.2019
|Sunrise Communications buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|08.03.2019
|Sunrise Communications buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|07.03.2019
|Sunrise Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|13:16 Uhr
|Sunrise Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|22.10.2019
|Sunrise Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|30.09.2019
|Sunrise Communications Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09.09.2019
|Sunrise Communications Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|26.08.2019
|Sunrise Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|04.10.2018
|Sunrise Communications Underweight
|Morgan Stanley
