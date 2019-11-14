finanzen.net
Sunrise Communications Aktie WKN: A14M5T / ISIN: CH0267291224

72,00EUR
+0,95EUR
+1,34%
13.11.2019
L&S
78,90CHF
+0,40CHF
+0,51%
13:12:08
SWX
14.11.2019 13:16
Sunrise Communications Neutral (Goldman Sachs Group Inc.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Sunrise Communications auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 82 Franken belassen. Analyst Michael Bishop passte sein Bewertungsmodell für die Freenet-Beteiligung in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie an den Quartalsbericht an./ag/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 14.11.2019 / 23:06 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Sunrise Communications Neutral

Unternehmen:
Sunrise Communications		Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		Kursziel:
82,00 CHF
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		Kurs*:
79,00 CHF		Abst. Kursziel*:
+3,80%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		Kurs aktuell:
78,90 CHF		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+3,93%
Analyst Name:
Michael Bishop		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
86,44 CHF
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Sunrise Communications

13:16 UhrSunrise Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
13.11.2019Sunrise Communications buyKepler Cheuvreux
22.10.2019Sunrise Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
10.10.2019Sunrise Communications buyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
30.09.2019Sunrise Communications HoldJefferies & Company Inc.
13.11.2019Sunrise Communications buyKepler Cheuvreux
10.10.2019Sunrise Communications buyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
02.09.2019Sunrise Communications buyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
08.03.2019Sunrise Communications buyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
07.03.2019Sunrise Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
13:16 UhrSunrise Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
22.10.2019Sunrise Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
30.09.2019Sunrise Communications HoldJefferies & Company Inc.
09.09.2019Sunrise Communications HoldJefferies & Company Inc.
26.08.2019Sunrise Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
04.10.2018Sunrise Communications UnderweightMorgan Stanley

Nachrichten zu Sunrise Communications

13.11.19
Sunrise avisiert eine höhere Dividende (MyDividends)
11.11.19
Ausblick: Sunrise Communications informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
30.09.19
September 2019: Das sind die Expertenmeinungen zur Sunrise Communications-Aktie (finanzen.net)
30.09.19
Sunrise stellt steigende Dividende in Aussicht (MyDividends)
26.09.19
Schweizer Wettbewerbshüter erlaubt UPC-Übernahme durch Sunrise (dpa-afx)
31.08.19
August 2019: Das sind die Expertenmeinungen zur Sunrise Communications-Aktie (finanzen.net)
26.08.19
ANALYSE-FLASH: Goldman hebt Ziel für Sunrise auf 82 Franken - 'Neutral' (dpa-afx)
20.08.19
Ausblick: Sunrise Communications veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)

Kursziele Sunrise Communications Aktie

+9,56%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +9,56%
Ø Kursziel: 86,44
Anzahl:
Buy: 3
Hold: 6
Sell: 0
78
80
82
84
86
88
90
92
Credit Suisse Group
90 CHF
Deutsche Bank AG
90 CHF
HSBC
80 CHF
RBC Capital Markets
88 CHF
Barclays Capital
90 CHF
Jefferies & Company Inc.
81 CHF
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
87 CHF
Kepler Cheuvreux
90 CHF
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
82 CHF
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +9,56%
Ø Kursziel: 86,44
alle Sunrise Communications Kursziele

