|Unternehmen:
Sunrise Communications
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
72,00 CHF
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
83,45 CHF
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-13,72%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
82,55 CHF
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-12,78%
Analyst Name:
Michael Bishop
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
85,64 CHF
|15:21 Uhr
|Sunrise Communications Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|14:11 Uhr
|Sunrise Communications Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|14:01 Uhr
|Sunrise Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13:51 Uhr
|Sunrise Communications overweight
|Barclays Capital
|11:56 Uhr
|Sunrise Communications Equal-Weight
|Morgan Stanley
|Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 19 2020 Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
|MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 19 2020 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 19 2020 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
