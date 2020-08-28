finanzen.net
+++ Börsenspiel Trader: Bereiten Sie sich auf die Realität am Aktienmarkt vor und gewinnen Sie einen Jaguar I-PACE. Jetzt kostenlos anmelden! +++-w-

Sunrise Communications Aktie WKN: A14M5T / ISIN: CH0267291224

100,00EUR
-1,80EUR
-1,77%
09:08:16
L&S
107,70CHF
-0,90CHF
-0,83%
12:32:18
SWX
Diese Aktie kaufen
Werbung
mehr Daten anzeigen
27.08.2020 11:01

Sunrise Communications Neutral (UBS AG)

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat Sunrise Communications nach Quartalszahlen auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 84 Franken belassen. Der vor der Übernahme stehende Schweizer Mobilfunker habe die Markterwartungen weitgehend erfüllt und der Ausblick sei bestätigt worden, schrieb Analyst Polo Tang in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Der Fokus der Anleger liege weiter auf der Offerte des Kabelkonzerns Liberty Global, der 110 Franken je Aktie biete./gl/ag

Werbung
SocGenBanner
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 27.08.2020 / 05:09 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 27.08.2020 / 05:09 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Sunrise Communications Neutral

Unternehmen:
Sunrise Communications		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
84,00 CHF
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
109,10 CHF		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-23,01%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
107,70 CHF		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-22,01%
Analyst Name:
Polo Tang 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
96,18 CHF
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Sunrise Communications

28.08.20 Sunrise Communications overweight Barclays Capital
27.08.20 Sunrise Communications Neutral UBS AG
27.08.20 Sunrise Communications Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
27.08.20 Sunrise Communications Neutral UBS AG
27.08.20 Sunrise Communications Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
mehr Analysen

Analysensuche

GO
Werbung

Kursziele Sunrise Communications Aktie

-10,70%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -10,70%
Ø Kursziel: 96,18
Anzahl:
Buy: 4
Hold: 6
Sell: 0
70
75
80
85
90
95
100
105
110
Credit Suisse Group
90,00 CHF
Jefferies & Company Inc.
73 CHF
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
96,00 CHF
Deutsche Bank AG
85,00 CHF
UBS AG
110,00 CHF
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
111,00 CHF
Morgan Stanley
92,00 CHF
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
110,00 CHF
Barclays Capital
110,00 CHF
Kepler Cheuvreux
85,00 CHF
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -10,70%
Ø Kursziel: 96,18
alle Sunrise Communications Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

11:02 Uhr Engie (ex GDF Suez) overweight
10:01 Uhr Knorr-Bremse Neutral
09:57 Uhr Volkswagen (VW) vz. buy
09:55 Uhr alstria office REIT-AG buy
09:50 Uhr Rolls-Royce Neutral
09:34 Uhr BBVA buy
07:32 Uhr Apple Equal weight
28.08.20 Aroundtown SA buy
28.08.20 ProSiebenSat.1 Media Halten
28.08.20 Grand City Properties Halten
28.08.20 WPP 2012 buy
28.08.20 Knorr-Bremse buy
28.08.20 Volvo (B) Neutral
28.08.20 TRATON buy
28.08.20 GEA Verkaufen
28.08.20 Fielmann Halten
28.08.20 Biofrontera Halten
28.08.20 Evonik Halten
28.08.20 STRATEC Sell
28.08.20 adidas Sell
28.08.20 Dürr buy
28.08.20 HelloFresh Outperform
28.08.20 Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA Hold
28.08.20 Aroundtown SA buy
28.08.20 Siemens Outperform
28.08.20 Sunrise Communications overweight
28.08.20 WPP 2012 overweight
28.08.20 WPP 2012 Underperform
28.08.20 Alstom Neutral
28.08.20 Givaudan Neutral
28.08.20 WACKER CHEMIE Neutral
28.08.20 Rolls-Royce Underweight
28.08.20 Fraport Hold
27.08.20 Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) buy
27.08.20 Walmart buy
27.08.20 Abbott Laboratories Sell
27.08.20 Microsoft Outperform
27.08.20 Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA overweight
27.08.20 Sunrise Communications Neutral
27.08.20 JENOPTIK add
27.08.20 Deutsche Post Outperform
27.08.20 TAG Immobilien Halten
27.08.20 Salzgitter Reduce
27.08.20 Drägerwerk kaufen
27.08.20 Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft buy
27.08.20 Hannover Rück Hold
27.08.20 Merck buy
27.08.20 Aurubis (ex Norddeutsche Affinerie) Reduce
27.08.20 Fielmann Hold
27.08.20 Instone Real Estate Group buy

Top-Rankings

KW 20/35: Diese Aktien empfehlen Analysten zum Verkauf
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkaufslisten der Experten
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 35 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 35 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?

Umfrage

Sind Sie in Gold investiert?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen