|Unternehmen:
Sunrise Communications
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
110,00 CHF
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
109,00 CHF
|Abst. Kursziel*:
0,92%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
107,50 CHF
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
2,33%
|
Analyst Name:
Polo Tang
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
96,18 CHF
|28.08.20
|Sunrise Communications overweight
|Barclays Capital
|27.08.20
|Sunrise Communications Neutral
|UBS AG
|27.08.20
|Sunrise Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|27.08.20
|Sunrise Communications Neutral
|UBS AG
|27.08.20
|Sunrise Communications Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|28.08.20
|Sunrise Communications overweight
|Barclays Capital
|27.08.20
|Sunrise Communications Neutral
|UBS AG
|27.08.20
|Sunrise Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|27.08.20
|Sunrise Communications Neutral
|UBS AG
|27.08.20
|Sunrise Communications Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|28.08.20
|Sunrise Communications overweight
|Barclays Capital
|14.08.20
|Sunrise Communications overweight
|Barclays Capital
|12.08.20
|Sunrise Communications overweight
|Barclays Capital
|12.08.20
|Sunrise Communications buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10.08.20
|Sunrise Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.10.18
|Sunrise Communications Underweight
|Morgan Stanley
|27.08.20
|Sunrise Communications Neutral
|UBS AG
|27.08.20
|Sunrise Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|27.08.20
|Sunrise Communications Neutral
|UBS AG
|27.08.20
|Sunrise Communications Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|14.08.20
|Sunrise Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
