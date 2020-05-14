|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Sunrise Communications
|Analyst:
Barclays Capital
|Kursziel:
90,00 CHF
|Rating jetzt:
overweight
|Kurs*:
79,50 CHF
|Abst. Kursziel*:
13,21%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Simon Coles
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
-
