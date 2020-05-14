finanzen.net

Sunrise Communications Aktie WKN: A14M5T / ISIN: CH0267291224

15.05.2020 11:36

Sunrise Communications overweight (Barclays Capital)

LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat die Einstufung für Sunrise Communications nach Zahlen auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 90 Franken belassen. Der Schweizer Telekomkonzern habe im ersten Quartal beeindruckende Zahlen veröffentlicht, schrieb Analyst Simon Coles in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Der operative Gewinn (Ebitda) der Freenet-Beteiligung habe seine Erwartungen übertroffen./ssc/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 14.05.2020 / 23:45 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 15.05.2020 / 04:00 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Sunrise Communications overweight

Unternehmen:
Sunrise Communications		 Analyst:
Barclays Capital		 Kursziel:
90,00 CHF
Rating jetzt:
overweight		 Kurs*:
79,50 CHF		 Abst. Kursziel*:
13,21%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
-		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Simon Coles 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
-
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Sunrise Communications

12:56 Uhr Sunrise Communications Outperform Credit Suisse Group
11:36 Uhr Sunrise Communications overweight Barclays Capital
14.05.20 Sunrise Communications Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
14.05.20 Sunrise Communications Outperform Credit Suisse Group
14.05.20 Sunrise Communications Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
mehr Analysen

mehr Sunrise Communications News
Kursziele Sunrise Communications Aktie

-Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -
Ø Kursziel: 85,09
Anzahl:
Buy: 4
Hold: 5
Sell: 0
70
75
80
85
90
95
UBS AG
84,00 CHF
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
95,00 CHF
Deutsche Bank AG
85,00 CHF
Kepler Cheuvreux
85,00 CHF
Morgan Stanley
92,00 CHF
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
72,00 CHF
Barclays Capital
90,00 CHF
Jefferies & Company Inc.
73 CHF
Credit Suisse Group
90,00 CHF
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -
Ø Kursziel: 85,09
alle Sunrise Communications Kursziele

