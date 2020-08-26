finanzen.net

Sunrise Communications Aktie WKN: A14M5T / ISIN: CH0267291224

101,80EUR
+0,10EUR
+0,10%
26.08.2020
L&S
108,80CHF
-0,20CHF
-0,18%
10:22:04
SWX
28.08.2020 09:21

Sunrise Communications overweight (Barclays Capital)

LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat das Kursziel für Sunrise Communications von 90 auf 110 Franken angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Er habe sein Kursziel für das Mobilfunkunternehmen nun auf das Niveau des Übernahmeangebots von Liberty erhöht, schrieb Analyst Simon Coles in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie./mf/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 27.08.2020 / 23:09 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 28.08.2020 / 00:00 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Sunrise Communications overweight

Unternehmen:
Sunrise Communications		 Analyst:
Barclays Capital		 Kursziel:
110,00 CHF
Rating jetzt:
overweight		 Kurs*:
108,90 CHF		 Abst. Kursziel*:
1,01%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
108,80 CHF		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
1,10%
Analyst Name:
Simon Coles 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
96,18 CHF
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Sunrise Communications

09:21 Uhr Sunrise Communications overweight Barclays Capital
27.08.20 Sunrise Communications Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
27.08.20 Sunrise Communications Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
14.08.20 Sunrise Communications overweight Barclays Capital
14.08.20 Sunrise Communications Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Kursziele Sunrise Communications Aktie

-11,60%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -11,60%
Ø Kursziel: 96,18
Anzahl:
Buy: 4
Hold: 6
Sell: 0
70
75
80
85
90
95
100
105
110
Jefferies & Company Inc.
73 CHF
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
96,00 CHF
Morgan Stanley
92,00 CHF
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
110,00 CHF
Credit Suisse Group
90,00 CHF
Kepler Cheuvreux
85,00 CHF
Deutsche Bank AG
85,00 CHF
Barclays Capital
110,00 CHF
UBS AG
110,00 CHF
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
111,00 CHF
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -11,60%
Ø Kursziel: 96,18
alle Sunrise Communications Kursziele

