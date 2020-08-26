|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Sunrise Communications
|Analyst:
Barclays Capital
|Kursziel:
110,00 CHF
|Rating jetzt:
overweight
|Kurs*:
108,90 CHF
|Abst. Kursziel*:
1,01%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
108,80 CHF
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
1,10%
Analyst Name:
Simon Coles
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
96,18 CHF
|09:21 Uhr
|Sunrise Communications overweight
|Barclays Capital
|27.08.20
|Sunrise Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|27.08.20
|Sunrise Communications Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|14.08.20
|Sunrise Communications overweight
|Barclays Capital
|14.08.20
|Sunrise Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
