NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat Sunrise Communications mit "Overweight" und einem Kursziel von 93 Franken in die Bewertung wieder aufgenommen. Die schweizerische Freenet-Beteiligung Sunrise sei gut aufgestellt, um kontinuierlich bei Umsatz und operativem Ergebnis (Ebitda) niedrige einstellige Wachstumsraten zu liefern, indem sie den etablierten heimischen Telekomkonzernen Swisscom und UPC Swiss Marktanteile abluchse, schrieb Analyst Roman Arbuzov in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie zu Schweizer Telekomaktien. Zudem biete Sunrise eine attraktive Dividendenrendite von 5,8 Prozent./ck/mis



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 17.06.2020 / 22:14 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 18.06.2020 / 00:29 / BST



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.