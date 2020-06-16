finanzen.net

Sunrise Communications Aktie WKN: A14M5T / ISIN: CH0267291224

75,25EUR
+0,95EUR
+1,28%
10:14:26
L&S
80,20CHF
+0,80CHF
+1,01%
10:15:39
SWX
Diese Aktie kaufen
Werbung
mehr Daten anzeigen
18.06.2020 08:16

Sunrise Communications overweight (JP Morgan Chase & Co.)

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat Sunrise Communications mit "Overweight" und einem Kursziel von 93 Franken in die Bewertung wieder aufgenommen. Die schweizerische Freenet-Beteiligung Sunrise sei gut aufgestellt, um kontinuierlich bei Umsatz und operativem Ergebnis (Ebitda) niedrige einstellige Wachstumsraten zu liefern, indem sie den etablierten heimischen Telekomkonzernen Swisscom und UPC Swiss Marktanteile abluchse, schrieb Analyst Roman Arbuzov in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie zu Schweizer Telekomaktien. Zudem biete Sunrise eine attraktive Dividendenrendite von 5,8 Prozent./ck/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 17.06.2020 / 22:14 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 18.06.2020 / 00:29 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Werbung
SocGenBanner

Zusammenfassung: Sunrise Communications overweight

Unternehmen:
Sunrise Communications		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
93,00 CHF
Rating jetzt:
overweight		 Kurs*:
79,40 CHF		 Abst. Kursziel*:
17,13%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
80,20 CHF		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
15,96%
Analyst Name:
Roman Arbuzov 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
85,08 CHF
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Sunrise Communications

08:16 Uhr Sunrise Communications overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
16.06.20 Sunrise Communications buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
29.05.20 Sunrise Communications Hold Deutsche Bank AG
20.05.20 Sunrise Communications Hold Deutsche Bank AG
15.05.20 Sunrise Communications Hold Deutsche Bank AG
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Sunrise Communications

Kein Zusammenschluss
Fusion für Telekomanbieter Sunrise und Salt kein Ziel - Sunrise-Aktie im Plus
Der Schweizer Telekomanbieter Sunrise plant keinen Zusammenschluss mit dem Rivalen Salt.
27.02.20
Wall Street bricht ein -- DAX bis zum Handelsende auf Talfahrt -- thyssen-Aufzugssparte geht an Konsortium um Advent -- Zalando erreicht Ziele -- Microsoft, Dürr, AIXTRON, SAFRAN im Fokus (finanzen.net)
26.02.20
Dow letztlich tiefer -- DAX schließt etwas leichter -- Commerzbank startet Squeeze-Out bei comdirect -- Lufthansa erwägt wohl Übernahme von TAP Portugal -- Disney, Virgin Galactic, Salesforce im Fokus (finanzen.net)
23.01.20
Dow beendet Handel etwas schwächer -- DAX schließt im Minus -- Kanada belegt VW mit Geldbuße -- HOCHTIEF mit hoher Sonderbelastung -- Wirecard, STMicro, Lufthansa, Texas Instruments im Fokus (finanzen.net)
03.01.20
DAX geht mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schwächer -- Commerzbank übernimmt comdirect -- Lufthansa-Aktie im Sinkflug -- Tesla übertrifft Erwartungen im Schlussquartal -- GRENKE im Fokus (finanzen.net)
17.12.19
Wall Street letztlich etwas fester -- DAX schließt deutlich leichter -- Bitcoin: Tief seit November -- Erneuter Dividendenausfall bei Ceconomy -- Tele-Columbus-Chef geht -- Boeing, Unilever im Fokus (finanzen.net)
17.12.19
Börsengang von Jacobs und Peet's soll anscheinend drei Milliarden Euro bringen (Reuters)
13.11.19
freenet-Beteiligung Sunrise kommt abgeblasene UPC-Übernahme teuer zu stehen - Sunrise-Aktie tiefer (finanzen.net)
27.02.20
UPC-Debakel belastet freenet-Beteiligung Sunrise nicht so stark wie gedacht (dpa-afx)
Kein Zusammenschluss
Fusion für Telekomanbieter Sunrise und Salt kein Ziel - Sunrise-Aktie im Plus
Der Schweizer Telekomanbieter Sunrise plant keinen Zusammenschluss mit dem Rivalen Salt.
27.02.20
Wall Street bricht ein -- DAX bis zum Handelsende auf Talfahrt -- thyssen-Aufzugssparte geht an Konsortium um Advent -- Zalando erreicht Ziele -- Microsoft, Dürr, AIXTRON, SAFRAN im Fokus (finanzen.net)
26.02.20
Dow letztlich tiefer -- DAX schließt etwas leichter -- Commerzbank startet Squeeze-Out bei comdirect -- Lufthansa erwägt wohl Übernahme von TAP Portugal -- Disney, Virgin Galactic, Salesforce im Fokus (finanzen.net)
23.01.20
Dow beendet Handel etwas schwächer -- DAX schließt im Minus -- Kanada belegt VW mit Geldbuße -- HOCHTIEF mit hoher Sonderbelastung -- Wirecard, STMicro, Lufthansa, Texas Instruments im Fokus (finanzen.net)
03.01.20
DAX geht mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schwächer -- Commerzbank übernimmt comdirect -- Lufthansa-Aktie im Sinkflug -- Tesla übertrifft Erwartungen im Schlussquartal -- GRENKE im Fokus (finanzen.net)
17.12.19
Wall Street letztlich etwas fester -- DAX schließt deutlich leichter -- Bitcoin: Tief seit November -- Erneuter Dividendenausfall bei Ceconomy -- Tele-Columbus-Chef geht -- Boeing, Unilever im Fokus (finanzen.net)
17.12.19
Börsengang von Jacobs und Peet's soll anscheinend drei Milliarden Euro bringen (Reuters)
13.11.19
freenet-Beteiligung Sunrise kommt abgeblasene UPC-Übernahme teuer zu stehen - Sunrise-Aktie tiefer (finanzen.net)
27.02.20
UPC-Debakel belastet freenet-Beteiligung Sunrise nicht so stark wie gedacht (dpa-afx)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Sunrise Communications Newsmehr Sunrise Communications Newsmehr Sunrise Communications Newsmehr Sunrise Communications Newsmehr Sunrise Communications Newsmehr Sunrise Communications Newsmehr Sunrise Communications Newsmehr Sunrise Communications Newsmehr Sunrise Communications Newsmehr Sunrise Communications Newsmehr Sunrise Communications Newsmehr Sunrise Communications Newsmehr Sunrise Communications Newsmehr Sunrise Communications Newsmehr Sunrise Communications Newsmehr Sunrise Communications Newsmehr Sunrise Communications Newsmehr Sunrise Communications Newsmehr Sunrise Communications Newsmehr Sunrise Communications Newsmehr Sunrise Communications Newsmehr Sunrise Communications Newsmehr Sunrise Communications Newsmehr Sunrise Communications News
RSS Feed
Sunrise Communications zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysensuche

GO
Werbung

Kursziele Sunrise Communications Aktie

+6,08%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +6,08%
Ø Kursziel: 85,08
Anzahl:
Buy: 5
Hold: 5
Sell: 0
70
75
80
85
90
UBS AG
84,00 CHF
Kepler Cheuvreux
85,00 CHF
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
72,00 CHF
Deutsche Bank AG
85,00 CHF
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
87,00 CHF
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
93,00 CHF
Barclays Capital
90,00 CHF
Jefferies & Company Inc.
73 CHF
Credit Suisse Group
90,00 CHF
Morgan Stanley
92,00 CHF
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +6,08%
Ø Kursziel: 85,08
alle Sunrise Communications Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

09:18 Uhr Zalando buy
07:48 Uhr Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA verkaufen
07:45 Uhr Zalando Neutral
07:38 Uhr Zalando buy
07:30 Uhr Sunrise Communications overweight
07:29 Uhr Nestlé overweight
07:25 Uhr General Motors Hold
07:25 Uhr Ford Motor buy
07:25 Uhr Volkswagen (VW) vz. Hold
07:23 Uhr Volvo (B) buy
07:22 Uhr TRATON buy
07:16 Uhr Peugeot buy
07:15 Uhr Renault Underperform
07:15 Uhr Fiat Chrysler (FCA) buy
07:14 Uhr BMW Hold
07:14 Uhr Daimler buy
17.06.20 Zalando Outperform
17.06.20 Zalando Neutral
17.06.20 A.P. Moeller - Maersk A-S (B) Neutral
17.06.20 A.P. Moeller - Maersk A-S (B) Outperform
17.06.20 Sanofi buy
17.06.20 Südzucker Neutral
17.06.20 Evonik kaufen
17.06.20 BASF Halten
17.06.20 Oracle Neutral
17.06.20 Oracle overweight
17.06.20 DEUTZ buy
17.06.20 Coreo Kaufen
17.06.20 BNP Paribas buy
17.06.20 HSBC Neutral
17.06.20 Commerzbank Neutral
17.06.20 ING Group buy
17.06.20 Deutsche Bank Neutral
17.06.20 Credit Suisse (CS) buy
17.06.20 JENOPTIK Halten
17.06.20 BP buy
17.06.20 WACKER CHEMIE Reduce
17.06.20 Rio Tinto Neutral
17.06.20 WACKER CHEMIE buy
17.06.20 Deutsche Telekom buy
17.06.20 BASF Neutral
17.06.20 Société Générale (Societe Generale) Neutral
17.06.20 JOST Werke buy
17.06.20 WACKER CHEMIE Hold
17.06.20 HELLA buy
17.06.20 Fraport buy
17.06.20 HUGO BOSS buy
17.06.20 alstria office REIT-AG buy
17.06.20 Lufthansa Verkaufen
17.06.20 WPP 2012 buy

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 24 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 24 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 24 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Umfrage

Wo sehen Sie den Bitcoin-Kurs Ende 2020?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Presse mehr anzeigen