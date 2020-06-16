|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (groß)
|News
|Bilanz/GuV
|Dividende/HV
|Zertifikate
|Depot
|Times + Sales
|Chart-Analyse
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Termine
|Optionsscheine
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Chartvergleich
|Kursziele
|Vergleich
|Profil
|Knock-Outs
|Kaufen
|Orderbuch
|Realtime Stuttgart
|Fundamentalanalyse
|Rating
|Insidertrades
|Fonds
|Senden
|Historisch
|Realtime Push
|MyNews
|Ausblick
|Anleihen
|im Forum
|Unternehmen:
Sunrise Communications
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
93,00 CHF
|Rating jetzt:
overweight
|Kurs*:
79,40 CHF
|Abst. Kursziel*:
17,13%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
80,20 CHF
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
15,96%
|
Analyst Name:
Roman Arbuzov
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
85,08 CHF
|08:16 Uhr
|Sunrise Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.06.20
|Sunrise Communications buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|29.05.20
|Sunrise Communications Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20.05.20
|Sunrise Communications Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|15.05.20
|Sunrise Communications Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08:16 Uhr
|Sunrise Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.06.20
|Sunrise Communications buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|29.05.20
|Sunrise Communications Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20.05.20
|Sunrise Communications Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|15.05.20
|Sunrise Communications Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08:16 Uhr
|Sunrise Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.06.20
|Sunrise Communications buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|15.05.20
|Sunrise Communications Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|15.05.20
|Sunrise Communications overweight
|Barclays Capital
|14.05.20
|Sunrise Communications Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|04.10.18
|Sunrise Communications Underweight
|Morgan Stanley
|29.05.20
|Sunrise Communications Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20.05.20
|Sunrise Communications Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|15.05.20
|Sunrise Communications Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|14.05.20
|Sunrise Communications Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|14.05.20
|Sunrise Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|09:18 Uhr
|Zalando buy
|07:48 Uhr
|Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA verkaufen
|07:45 Uhr
|Zalando Neutral
|07:38 Uhr
|Zalando buy
|07:30 Uhr
|Sunrise Communications overweight
|07:29 Uhr
|Nestlé overweight
|07:25 Uhr
|General Motors Hold
|07:25 Uhr
|Ford Motor buy
|07:25 Uhr
|Volkswagen (VW) vz. Hold
|07:23 Uhr
|Volvo (B) buy
|07:22 Uhr
|TRATON buy
|07:16 Uhr
|Peugeot buy
|07:15 Uhr
|Renault Underperform
|07:15 Uhr
|Fiat Chrysler (FCA) buy
|07:14 Uhr
|BMW Hold
|07:14 Uhr
|Daimler buy
|17.06.20
|Zalando Outperform
|17.06.20
|Zalando Neutral
|17.06.20
|A.P. Moeller - Maersk A-S (B) Neutral
|17.06.20
|A.P. Moeller - Maersk A-S (B) Outperform
|17.06.20
|Sanofi buy
|17.06.20
|Südzucker Neutral
|17.06.20
|Evonik kaufen
|17.06.20
|BASF Halten
|17.06.20
|Oracle Neutral
|17.06.20
|Oracle overweight
|17.06.20
|DEUTZ buy
|17.06.20
|Coreo Kaufen
|17.06.20
|BNP Paribas buy
|17.06.20
|HSBC Neutral
|17.06.20
|Commerzbank Neutral
|17.06.20
|ING Group buy
|17.06.20
|Deutsche Bank Neutral
|17.06.20
|Credit Suisse (CS) buy
|17.06.20
|JENOPTIK Halten
|17.06.20
|BP buy
|17.06.20
|WACKER CHEMIE Reduce
|17.06.20
|Rio Tinto Neutral
|17.06.20
|WACKER CHEMIE buy
|17.06.20
|Deutsche Telekom buy
|17.06.20
|BASF Neutral
|17.06.20
|Société Générale (Societe Generale) Neutral
|17.06.20
|JOST Werke buy
|17.06.20
|WACKER CHEMIE Hold
|17.06.20
|HELLA buy
|17.06.20
|Fraport buy
|17.06.20
|HUGO BOSS buy
|17.06.20
|alstria office REIT-AG buy
|17.06.20
|Lufthansa Verkaufen
|17.06.20
|WPP 2012 buy
|Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 24 2020 Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
|MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 24 2020 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 24 2020 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Online Brokerage über finanzen.net
ETF-Sparplan