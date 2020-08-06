finanzen.net
10.08.2020 10:56

Sunrise Communications overweight (JP Morgan Chase & Co.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Sunrise Communications vor Quartalszahlen von 93 auf 96 Franken angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Seine Schätzung für das operative Ergebnis (Ebitda) des Schweizer Telekomkonzerns liege knapp über der Konsensprognose, schrieb Analyst Roman Arbuzov in einer am Montag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Er rechnet mit insgesamt soliden Zahlen und bevorzugt wegen der besseren Wachstumsaussichten sowie Bewertung weiterhin Sunrise gegenüber dem heimischen Wettbewerber Swisscom./gl/la

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 10.08.2020 / 00:18 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 10.08.2020 / 02:27 / BST


Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Sunrise Communications overweight

Unternehmen:
Sunrise Communications		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
96,00 CHF
Rating jetzt:
overweight		 Kurs*:
85,20 CHF		 Abst. Kursziel*:
12,68%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
85,90 CHF		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
11,76%
Analyst Name:
Roman Arbuzov 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
91,58 CHF
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

