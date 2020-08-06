NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Sunrise Communications vor Quartalszahlen von 93 auf 96 Franken angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Seine Schätzung für das operative Ergebnis (Ebitda) des Schweizer Telekomkonzerns liege knapp über der Konsensprognose, schrieb Analyst Roman Arbuzov in einer am Montag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Er rechnet mit insgesamt soliden Zahlen und bevorzugt wegen der besseren Wachstumsaussichten sowie Bewertung weiterhin Sunrise gegenüber dem heimischen Wettbewerber Swisscom./gl/la