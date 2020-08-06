|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Sunrise Communications
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
96,00 CHF
|Rating jetzt:
overweight
|Kurs*:
85,20 CHF
|Abst. Kursziel*:
12,68%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
85,90 CHF
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
11,76%
|
Analyst Name:
Roman Arbuzov
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
91,58 CHF
|10:56 Uhr
|10:56 Uhr
|11:27 Uhr
|Novo Nordisk Outperform
|11:16 Uhr
|Roche Conviction Buy List
|10:36 Uhr
|LEG Immobilien buy
|10:09 Uhr
|UniCredit Neutral
|10:07 Uhr
|Sunrise Communications overweight
|09:07 Uhr
|Uniper Sell
|08:56 Uhr
|Henkel vz. Hold
|08:56 Uhr
|ING Group buy
|08:55 Uhr
|SAFRAN Hold
|08:31 Uhr
|Swiss Re Equal-Weight
|08:02 Uhr
|E.ON Neutral
|08:01 Uhr
|Henkel vz. Sell
|08:01 Uhr
|Diageo buy
|08:00 Uhr
|Airbus Neutral
|07:47 Uhr
|Fraport Underweight
|07:32 Uhr
|BMW overweight
|09.08.20
|ING Group buy
|09.08.20
|Brenntag Hold
|07.08.20
|Symrise Underweight
|07.08.20
|BBVA buy
|07.08.20
|Santander Conviction Buy List
|07.08.20
|Henkel vz. Neutral
|07.08.20
|Beiersdorf Neutral
|07.08.20
|BAT overweight
|07.08.20
|Valeo SA overweight
|07.08.20
|Continental Underweight
|07.08.20
|AXA Outperform
|07.08.20
|VIB Vermögen Halten
|07.08.20
|Henkel vz. Neutral
|07.08.20
|Rheinmetall buy
|07.08.20
|METRO (St.) Halten
|07.08.20
|LEG Immobilien buy
|07.08.20
|RATIONAL Verkaufen
|07.08.20
|LEG Immobilien buy
|07.08.20
|JENOPTIK Halten
|07.08.20
|Vonovia Halten
|07.08.20
|WACKER CHEMIE Halten
|07.08.20
|Beiersdorf Halten
|07.08.20
|Medios kaufen
|07.08.20
|HelloFresh Neutral
|07.08.20
|Siemens Halten
|07.08.20
|METRO (St.) Equal weight
|07.08.20
|Novo Nordisk overweight
|07.08.20
|UniCredit Neutral
|07.08.20
|Merck Neutral
|07.08.20
|Symrise Neutral
|07.08.20
|Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Neutral
|07.08.20
|Beiersdorf Sell
|07.08.20
|Lufthansa Sell
|07.08.20
|LEG Immobilien buy
