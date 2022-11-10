SYNLAB Aktie
WKN A2TSL7
ISIN DE000A2TSL71
Symbol
SYNLAB Neutral
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Synlab auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 12,90 Euro belassen. Die Kursentwicklung im Medizintechnik-Sektor sei 2022 schrecklich gewesen, schrieb Analyst David Adlington in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Die Inflation sei Alptraum für die Branche und dürfte auch 2023 den größten Gegenwind bringen - auch der Diagnostik-Spezialist Synlab sei dem stärker ausgesetzt. Seine Top-Empfehlung im Sektor ist Siemens Healthineers./tih/la
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 02.01.2023 / 19:21 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 03.01.2023 / 00:15 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Cloudy Design / Shutterstock.com
|Unternehmen:
SYNLAB AG
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
12,90 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
11,59 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
11,30%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
11,49 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
12,27%
|
Analyst Name:
David Adlington
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
17,42 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu SYNLAB AG
|11:36
|SYNLAB Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14.12.22
|SYNLAB Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|22.11.22
|SYNLAB Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|11.11.22
|SYNLAB Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|11.11.22
|SYNLAB Overweight
|Barclays Capital
