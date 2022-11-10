DAX 14.243 +1,2%ESt50 3.901 +1,2%TDax 2.959 +1,8%Dow 33.222 +0,2%Nas 10.560 +0,9%Bitcoin 15.812 +1,1%Euro 1,0588 -0,7%Öl 84,03 -2,3%Gold 1.848 +1,3%
Heute im Fokus Erste Handelswoche 2023: DAX nach Inflationsdaten weit im Plus -- US-Börsen freundlich -- GEA schließt Aktienrückkauf ab -- Tesla enttäuscht mit Auslieferungen -- Brenntag, HelloFresh, Uniper im Fokus
Sonstiges Aufwärtstendenz setzt sich fort: Goldpreis erreicht Sechs-Monats-Hoch
Aktie im Fokus BioNTech-Aktie in Grün: Deutschland hat Abnahmeverpflichtung für 375 Millionen Dosen BioNTech-Impfstoff
SYNLAB Aktie

11,49 EUR +0,15 EUR +1,32 %
WKNA2TSL7 Symbol
WKN A2TSL7

ISIN DE000A2TSL71

Symbol

SYNLAB Neutral

11:36 - JP Morgan Chase & Co.
SYNLAB Neutral

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Synlab auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 12,90 Euro belassen. Die Kursentwicklung im Medizintechnik-Sektor sei 2022 schrecklich gewesen, schrieb Analyst David Adlington in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Die Inflation sei Alptraum für die Branche und dürfte auch 2023 den größten Gegenwind bringen - auch der Diagnostik-Spezialist Synlab sei dem stärker ausgesetzt. Seine Top-Empfehlung im Sektor ist Siemens Healthineers./tih/la

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 02.01.2023 / 19:21 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 03.01.2023 / 00:15 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: SYNLAB Neutral

Unternehmen:
SYNLAB AG		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
12,90 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
11,59 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
11,30%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
11,49 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
12,27%
Analyst Name:
David Adlington 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
17,42 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu SYNLAB AG

11:36 SYNLAB Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
14.12.22 SYNLAB Hold Deutsche Bank AG
22.11.22 SYNLAB Overweight Barclays Capital
11.11.22 SYNLAB Buy Deutsche Bank AG
11.11.22 SYNLAB Overweight Barclays Capital
Nachrichten zu SYNLAB AG

