finanzen.net

T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Aktie WKN: A1T7LU / ISIN: US8725901040

Diese Aktie kaufen
Werbung
mehr Daten anzeigen
22.05.2020 08:41

T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) buy (Goldman Sachs Group Inc.)

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für T-Mobile US nach einem Management-Call imt dem Mobilfunker auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 123 US-Dollar belassen. Seine Einschätzung habe sich bestätigt, dass das Unternehmen die operative Gewinnmarge noch deutlich steigern könne und gut aufgestellt sei, um bei 5G eine führende Rolle zu übernehmen, schrieb Analyst Brett Feldman in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Zudem des das Potenzial für den freien Mittelzufluss (Free Cashflow) hoch./mis/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 21.05.2020 / 22:13 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Werbung
SocGenBanner

Zusammenfassung: T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) buy

Unternehmen:
T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US)		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
$ 123,00
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
$ 94,39		 Abst. Kursziel*:
30,31%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
-		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Brett Feldman 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
-
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US)

08:41 Uhr T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
07.05.20 T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
07.05.20 T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
17.04.20 T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
03.04.20 T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US)

Nach Sprint-Fusion
Softbank will Deal mit Telekom zu T-Mobile-US wohl noch diese Woche verkünden - Telekom-Aktie im Minus
Der japanische Mischkonzern Softbank will Kreisen zufolge noch im Wochenverlauf den Verkauf eines milliardenschweren Pakets von T-Mobile-US-Aktien auf den Weg bringen.
08.04.20
Wall Street legt letztlich zu -- DAX schließt etwas tiefer -- Fed signalisiert länger anhaltende Nullzinspolitik -- Strafe gegen Wells Fargo abgemildert -- Tesla, TUI, Deutsche Post, Vonovia im Fokus (finanzen.net)
21.04.20
Ölpreis-Crash verunsichert: DAX verlustreich -- Verluste an der Wall Street -- VW-Tochter TRATON: Gewinneinbruch -- Wacker Neuson zieht Prognose zurück -- SAP, Drägerwerk, IBM, Sartorius im Fokus (finanzen.net)
19.05.20
Softbank will Deal mit Telekom zu T-Mobile-US wohl noch diese Woche verkünden - Telekom-Aktie im Minus (dpa-afx)
07.05.20
DAX verbucht zum Handelsende Gewinne -- US-Börsen im Plus -- Lufthansa verhandelt über Staatshilfe von 9 Mrd. Euro -- Munich Re: Gewinneinbruch -- HeidelCement, PUMA, Evonik, QIAGEN, Conti im Fokus (finanzen.net)
18.05.20
DAX schließt über 11.000-Punkte-Marke -- Dow letzlich sehr stark -- BMW-Betriebsrat schließt Kündigungen nicht mehr aus -- Moderna mit positiven Zwischenergebnissen -- thyssenkrupp, Wirecard im Fokus (finanzen.net)
18.05.20
Softbank will angeblich Anteile an T-Mobile US an Deutsche Telekom verkaufen - Telekom- und T-Mobile US-Aktien fester (dpa-afx)
19.05.20
DAX schließt fester -- US-Handel endet mit Verlusten -- TCI stellt Strafanzeige gegen Wirecard -- Walmart übertrifft Erwartungen -- Deutsche Börse will wachsen -- Allianz, KWS SAAT, Dürr im Fokus (finanzen.net)
21.04.20
Deutsche Telekom im Fokus: The Show must go on - T-Aktie leichter (dpa-afx)
Nach Sprint-Fusion
Softbank will Deal mit Telekom zu T-Mobile-US wohl noch diese Woche verkünden - Telekom-Aktie im Minus
Der japanische Mischkonzern Softbank will Kreisen zufolge noch im Wochenverlauf den Verkauf eines milliardenschweren Pakets von T-Mobile-US-Aktien auf den Weg bringen.
08.04.20
Wall Street legt letztlich zu -- DAX schließt etwas tiefer -- Fed signalisiert länger anhaltende Nullzinspolitik -- Strafe gegen Wells Fargo abgemildert -- Tesla, TUI, Deutsche Post, Vonovia im Fokus (finanzen.net)
21.04.20
Ölpreis-Crash verunsichert: DAX verlustreich -- Verluste an der Wall Street -- VW-Tochter TRATON: Gewinneinbruch -- Wacker Neuson zieht Prognose zurück -- SAP, Drägerwerk, IBM, Sartorius im Fokus (finanzen.net)
19.05.20
Softbank will Deal mit Telekom zu T-Mobile-US wohl noch diese Woche verkünden - Telekom-Aktie im Minus (dpa-afx)
07.05.20
DAX verbucht zum Handelsende Gewinne -- US-Börsen im Plus -- Lufthansa verhandelt über Staatshilfe von 9 Mrd. Euro -- Munich Re: Gewinneinbruch -- HeidelCement, PUMA, Evonik, QIAGEN, Conti im Fokus (finanzen.net)
18.05.20
DAX schließt über 11.000-Punkte-Marke -- Dow letzlich sehr stark -- BMW-Betriebsrat schließt Kündigungen nicht mehr aus -- Moderna mit positiven Zwischenergebnissen -- thyssenkrupp, Wirecard im Fokus (finanzen.net)
18.05.20
Softbank will angeblich Anteile an T-Mobile US an Deutsche Telekom verkaufen - Telekom- und T-Mobile US-Aktien fester (dpa-afx)
19.05.20
DAX schließt fester -- US-Handel endet mit Verlusten -- TCI stellt Strafanzeige gegen Wirecard -- Walmart übertrifft Erwartungen -- Deutsche Börse will wachsen -- Allianz, KWS SAAT, Dürr im Fokus (finanzen.net)
21.04.20
Deutsche Telekom im Fokus: The Show must go on - T-Aktie leichter (dpa-afx)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Newsmehr T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Newsmehr T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Newsmehr T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Newsmehr T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Newsmehr T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Newsmehr T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Newsmehr T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Newsmehr T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Newsmehr T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Newsmehr T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Newsmehr T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Newsmehr T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Newsmehr T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Newsmehr T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Newsmehr T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Newsmehr T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Newsmehr T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Newsmehr T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Newsmehr T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Newsmehr T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Newsmehr T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Newsmehr T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Newsmehr T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) News
RSS Feed
T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysensuche

GO
Werbung

Kursziele T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Aktie

-Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -
Ø Kursziel: 103,29
Anzahl:
Buy: 6
Hold: 1
Sell: 0
85
90
95
100
105
110
115
120
Bernstein Research
104,00 $
Barclays Capital
94,00 $
UBS AG
112,00 $
HSBC
86,00 $
RBC Capital Markets
94,00 $
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
110,00 $
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
123,00 $
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -
Ø Kursziel: 103,29
alle T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

11:54 Uhr Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Hold
11:53 Uhr CTS Eventim Sell
11:16 Uhr Lufthansa Halten
10:21 Uhr Tate Lyle neutral
08:52 Uhr Lufthansa Verkaufen
08:51 Uhr Tate Lyle Hold
08:50 Uhr Assicurazioni Generali Hold
08:12 Uhr Fraport Underperform
07:52 Uhr T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) buy
07:52 Uhr Amadeus IT buy
07:51 Uhr Assicurazioni Generali Hold
07:45 Uhr Fresenius Medical Care Neutral
07:44 Uhr Fresenius Neutral
07:41 Uhr Lloyds Banking Group buy
07:41 Uhr Barclays buy
07:36 Uhr Deutsche Telekom buy
07:33 Uhr Commerzbank Neutral
07:33 Uhr Deutsche Bank Neutral
07:26 Uhr RTL Neutral
07:26 Uhr ProSiebenSat.1 Media Neutral
07:25 Uhr UBS buy
07:25 Uhr Credit Suisse (CS) buy
07:10 Uhr Lufthansa Sell
07:10 Uhr Bayer Neutral
06:59 Uhr MorphoSys overweight
06:57 Uhr Netflix buy
06:55 Uhr Hannover Rück Hold
21.05.20 HeidelbergCement Neutral
21.05.20 LafargeHolcim buy
21.05.20 Saint-Gobain buy
21.05.20 Novo Nordisk Conviction Buy List
21.05.20 Ryanair Outperform
21.05.20 Boeing Outperform
21.05.20 Diageo Outperform
21.05.20 AB InBev SA-NV (Anheuser-Busch InBev) Outperform
21.05.20 MorphoSys Outperform
21.05.20 Siemens buy
21.05.20 BASF Neutral
21.05.20 Novartis Neutral
21.05.20 Assicurazioni Generali Neutral
21.05.20 Enel Conviction Buy
21.05.20 Engie (ex GDF Suez) buy
21.05.20 RWE buy
21.05.20 Assicurazioni Generali Neutral
21.05.20 Assicurazioni Generali Neutral
21.05.20 Facebook buy
21.05.20 Tate Lyle buy
21.05.20 Airbus buy
21.05.20 Barclays buy
21.05.20 BBVA Sell

Top-Rankings

KW 20/21: Diese Aktien empfehlen Analysten zum Verkauf
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkaufslisten der Experten
KW 20/21: Diese Aktien empfehlen Analysten zum Kauf
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten
Das hat George Soros im Depot (Q1 - 2020)
Änderungen im Portfolio

Umfrage

Sind sie aufgrund der Corona-Krise ins Homeoffice gewechselt?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Presse mehr anzeigen