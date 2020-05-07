NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für T-Mobile US nach einem Management-Call imt dem Mobilfunker auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 123 US-Dollar belassen. Seine Einschätzung habe sich bestätigt, dass das Unternehmen die operative Gewinnmarge noch deutlich steigern könne und gut aufgestellt sei, um bei 5G eine führende Rolle zu übernehmen, schrieb Analyst Brett Feldman in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Zudem des das Potenzial für den freien Mittelzufluss (Free Cashflow) hoch./mis/ag



