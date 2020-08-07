|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US)
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
$ 135,00
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
$ 113,76
|Abst. Kursziel*:
18,67%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 113,76
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
18,67%
|
Analyst Name:
Brett Feldman
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
$ 118,20
|12:31 Uhr
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07.08.20
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|07.08.20
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.08.20
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|29.07.20
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|12:31 Uhr
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07.08.20
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|07.08.20
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.08.20
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|29.07.20
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|12:31 Uhr
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07.08.20
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.08.20
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|20.07.20
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.06.20
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) buy
|UBS AG
|13.04.16
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Underweight
|Pacific Crest Securities Inc.
|10.12.14
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Underperform
|Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.
|07.08.20
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|29.07.20
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|17.03.20
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Hold
|HSBC
|12.02.20
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Hold
|HSBC
|18.11.19
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Hold
|HSBC
|12:02 Uhr
|KION GROUP buy
|11:42 Uhr
|JCDecaux buy
|11:42 Uhr
|BP Conviction Buy List
|11:41 Uhr
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) buy
|11:39 Uhr
|Nike Conviction Buy List
|11:22 Uhr
|Sixt buy
|11:14 Uhr
|Fresenius Medical Care overweight
|11:12 Uhr
|Zurich Insurance Sector Perform
|11:12 Uhr
|Swiss Re Outperform
|11:12 Uhr
|Merck Neutral
|11:12 Uhr
|Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Outperform
|11:12 Uhr
|Hannover Rück Sector Perform
|11:11 Uhr
|AXA Outperform
|11:11 Uhr
|Daimler overweight
|11:11 Uhr
|Allianz Underperform
|11:10 Uhr
|HeidelbergCement Neutral
|11:07 Uhr
|BP Underperform
|11:06 Uhr
|Delivery Hero buy
|11:05 Uhr
|Zalando Outperform
|11:03 Uhr
|ASOS Outperform
|11:00 Uhr
|Inditex buy
|10:27 Uhr
|FedEx buy
|10:26 Uhr
|Deutsche Post buy
|10:12 Uhr
|Fraport Neutral
|10:06 Uhr
|Delivery Hero overweight
|09:19 Uhr
|Deutsche Wohnen Hold
|08:44 Uhr
|Nokia Neutral
|08:42 Uhr
|Akzo Nobel Conviction Buy List
|08:40 Uhr
|RWE Conviction Buy List
|08:37 Uhr
|Société Générale (Societe Generale) overweight
|08:36 Uhr
|BNP Paribas overweight
|08:35 Uhr
|Michelin (Compagnie Générale d. Etablissements Michelin SCPA) overweight
|08:23 Uhr
|ProSiebenSat.1 Media overweight
|07:28 Uhr
|Knorr-Bremse Neutral
|07:26 Uhr
|Airbus Outperform
|07:25 Uhr
|Fraport buy
|07:25 Uhr
|Merck Outperform
|07:00 Uhr
|HeidelbergCement Equal weight
|16.09.20
|Inditex Neutral
|16.09.20
|TUI Sell
|16.09.20
|Vodafone Group buy
|16.09.20
|Deutsche Telekom buy
|16.09.20
|CompuGroup Medical Reduce
|16.09.20
|Delivery Hero buy
|16.09.20
|Alstom Neutral
|16.09.20
|Apple market-perform
|16.09.20
|FedEx Outperform
|16.09.20
|Deutsche Post Neutral
|16.09.20
|Merck market-perform
|16.09.20
|Sixt add
