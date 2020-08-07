finanzen.net
T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Aktie WKN: A1T7LU / ISIN: US8725901040

94,75EUR
-2,85EUR
-2,92%
08:35:54
MUN
113,76USD
-2,17USD
-1,87%
02:00:00
NAS
17.09.2020 12:31

T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) buy (Goldman Sachs Group Inc.)

Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für T-Mobile US auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 135 US-Dollar belassen. Das Mobilfunkunternehmen sei im Rahmen einer Goldman-Konferenz zuversichtlich für seine Synergieziele geblieben, schrieb Analyst Brett Feldman in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Zudem habe das Unternehmen weitere positive Aussagen zur künftigen Geschäftsentwicklung gemacht./mf/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 16.09.2020 / 14:19 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) buy

Unternehmen:
T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US)		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
$ 135,00
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
$ 113,76		 Abst. Kursziel*:
18,67%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
$ 113,76		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
18,67%
Analyst Name:
Brett Feldman 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
$ 118,20
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Kursziele T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Aktie

+3,90%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +3,90%
Ø Kursziel: 118,20
Anzahl:
Buy: 3
Hold: 2
Sell: 0
80
90
100
110
120
130
140
RBC Capital Markets
110,00 $
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
135,00 $
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
140,00 $
HSBC
86,00 $
UBS AG
120,00 $
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +3,90%
Ø Kursziel: 118,20
alle T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Kursziele

