|Unternehmen:
T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US)
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
$ 135,00
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
$ 114,18
|Abst. Kursziel*:
18,23%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 113,41
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
19,04%
|
Analyst Name:
Brett Feldman
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
$ 126,25
|17:31 Uhr
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|21.09.20
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.09.20
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07.08.20
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|07.08.20
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
