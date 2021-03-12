  • Suche
12.04.2021 16:21

T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) buy (Goldman Sachs Group Inc.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für T-Mobile US vor den Quartalszahlen der US-Telekomdienstleister von 154 auf 160 US-Dollar angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Analyst Brett Feldman rechnet laut einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie damit, dass die Zahl der Neukunden mit Vertragshandys branchenweit die vor-Corona-Niveaus übersteigen sollte. Die Aktie der Deutsche-Telekom-Tochter T-Mobile US bleibe eine seiner favorisierten Wachstumswerte unter den großen Anbietern in den USA./ck/fba

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 12.04.2021 / 01:17 / EDT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

