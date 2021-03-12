|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US)
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
$ 160,00
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
$ 130,02
|Abst. Kursziel*:
23,06%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 129,84
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
23,23%
|
Analyst Name:
Brett Feldman
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
$ 155,57
