|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (groß)
|News
|Bilanz/GuV
|Dividende/HV
|Zertifikate
|Depot
|Times + Sales
|Chart-Analyse
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Termine
|Optionsscheine
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Chartvergleich
|Kursziele
|Vergleich
|Profil
|Knock-Outs
|Kaufen
|Orderbuch
|Realtime Stuttgart
|Fundamentalanalyse
|Rating
|Insidertrades
|Fonds
|Senden
|Historisch
|Realtime Push
|MyNews
|Ausblick
|Anleihen
|im Forum
|Unternehmen:
T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US)
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
$ 120,00
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
$ 106,60
|Abst. Kursziel*:
12,57%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 106,60
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
12,57%
|
Analyst Name:
John Hodulik
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
$ 104,43
|13:01 Uhr
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) buy
|UBS AG
|22.05.20
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07.05.20
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.05.20
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|17.04.20
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13:01 Uhr
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) buy
|UBS AG
|22.05.20
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07.05.20
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.05.20
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|17.04.20
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13:01 Uhr
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) buy
|UBS AG
|22.05.20
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07.05.20
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.05.20
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|17.04.20
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13.04.16
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Underweight
|Pacific Crest Securities Inc.
|10.12.14
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Underperform
|Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.
|17.03.20
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Hold
|HSBC
|12.02.20
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Hold
|HSBC
|18.11.19
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Hold
|HSBC
|14.11.19
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Hold
|HSBC
|02.08.18
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Neutral
|Nomura
|12:11 Uhr
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) buy
|12:09 Uhr
|Siemens Healthineers Neutral
|12:09 Uhr
|GlaxoSmithKline buy
|12:08 Uhr
|LEG Immobilien buy
|12:07 Uhr
|Scout24 buy
|12:03 Uhr
|Bayer buy
|12:01 Uhr
|Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft buy
|12:00 Uhr
|Hannover Rück Hold
|11:55 Uhr
|Grand City Properties Halten
|11:07 Uhr
|Instone Real Estate Group buy
|11:07 Uhr
|Vonovia buy
|11:07 Uhr
|Deutsche Wohnen buy
|11:05 Uhr
|CompuGroup Medical buy
|11:04 Uhr
|QIAGEN Hold
|10:59 Uhr
|Klöckner Halten
|10:59 Uhr
|LEG Immobilien buy
|10:51 Uhr
|Danone overweight
|10:47 Uhr
|LEG Immobilien buy
|10:46 Uhr
|Deutsche Telekom buy
|09:39 Uhr
|Iberdrola SA Sector Perform
|09:37 Uhr
|Apple Sell
|09:04 Uhr
|E.ON Sector Perform
|09:03 Uhr
|Uniper Underperform
|09:02 Uhr
|RWE Outperform
|07:33 Uhr
|Kering overweight
|22.06.20
|Kering Hold
|22.06.20
|Walmart buy
|22.06.20
|Nike buy
|22.06.20
|Heidelberger Druckmaschinen add
|22.06.20
|Salesforce market-perform
|22.06.20
|UBS buy
|22.06.20
|Lufthansa Reduce
|22.06.20
|Credit Suisse (CS) Hold
|22.06.20
|Deutsche Bank Reduce
|22.06.20
|Wirecard Verkaufen
|22.06.20
|Barclays buy
|22.06.20
|Sanofi buy
|22.06.20
|Roche buy
|22.06.20
|Novo Nordisk Neutral
|22.06.20
|Novartis buy
|22.06.20
|GlaxoSmithKline Neutral
|22.06.20
|AstraZeneca Reduce
|22.06.20
|Danone Outperform
|22.06.20
|KION GROUP buy
|22.06.20
|Lufthansa Verkaufen
|22.06.20
|Saint-Gobain Hold
|22.06.20
|CRH buy
|22.06.20
|Deutsche Wohnen Halten
|22.06.20
|Barclays buy
|22.06.20
|Salesforce buy
|Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 25 2020 Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
|MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 25 2020 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 25 2020 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Online Brokerage über finanzen.net
ETF-Sparplan