T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Aktie WKN: A1T7LU / ISIN: US8725901040

93,90EUR
-2,14EUR
-2,23%
12:11:58
FSE
106,60USD
-0,30USD
-0,28%
02:00:00
NAS
23.06.2020 13:01

T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) buy (UBS AG)

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für T-Mobile US auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 120 US-Dollar belassen. Dies schrieb Analyst John Hodulik in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie anlässlich des Deals der Muttergesellschaft Deutsche Telekom mit dem japanischen Softbank-Konzern . Die Kaufoption der Bonner sorge für Klarheit und zerstreue Sorgen über einen möglichen Aktienüberhang./ag/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 23.06.2020 / 00:12 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 23.06.2020 / 00:12 / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Unternehmen:
T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US)		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
$ 120,00
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
$ 106,60		 Abst. Kursziel*:
12,57%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
$ 106,60		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
12,57%
Analyst Name:
John Hodulik 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
$ 104,43
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

