ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für T-Mobile US auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 120 US-Dollar belassen. Dies schrieb Analyst John Hodulik in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie anlässlich des Deals der Muttergesellschaft Deutsche Telekom mit dem japanischen Softbank-Konzern . Die Kaufoption der Bonner sorge für Klarheit und zerstreue Sorgen über einen möglichen Aktienüberhang./ag/edh