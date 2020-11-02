  • Suche
T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Aktie WKN: A1T7LU / ISIN: US8725901040

95,03EUR
+0,79EUR
+0,84%
16:54:23
STU
111,71USD
+1,32USD
+1,20%
18:08:35
NAS
03.11.2020 11:06

T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) buy (UBS AG)

T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) buy (UBS AG)

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat das Kursziel für T-Mobile US von 120 auf 140 US-Dollar angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Analyst John Hodulik stockte seine Ergebnisschätzungen für die Telekom-Tochter in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie auf. Er lobte das Kostenmanagement und die Synergieschöpfung./ag/tih

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 03.11.2020 / 04:33 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 03.11.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) buy

Unternehmen:
T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US)		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
$ 140,00
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
$ 110,39		 Abst. Kursziel*:
26,82%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
$ 111,72		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
25,31%
Analyst Name:
John Hodulik 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
$ 131,25
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

