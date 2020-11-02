ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat das Kursziel für T-Mobile US von 120 auf 140 US-Dollar angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Analyst John Hodulik stockte seine Ergebnisschätzungen für die Telekom-Tochter in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie auf. Er lobte das Kostenmanagement und die Synergieschöpfung./ag/tih