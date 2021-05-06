ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die schweizerische Großbank UBS hat das Kursziel für T-Mobile US von 162 auf 170 US-Dollar angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Die Zahlen der US-Tochter der Deutschen Telekom hätten die Erwartungen übertroffen, schrieb Analyst John Hodulik in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. In der Folge davon sei der Ergebnisausblick angehoben worden./tih/he