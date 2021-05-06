|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US)
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
$ 170,00
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
$ 132,81
|Abst. Kursziel*:
28,00%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 139,85
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
21,56%
|
Analyst Name:
John Hodulik
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
$ 155,75
|06.05.21
|06.05.21
|06.05.21
|12.04.21
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13.04.16
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Underweight
|Pacific Crest Securities Inc.
|10.12.14
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Underperform
|Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.
|05.05.21
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|12.03.21
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|05.02.21
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|12.11.20
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|07.08.20
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
