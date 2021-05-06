  • Suche
T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Aktie WKN: A1T7LU / ISIN: US8725901040

114,90EUR
+1,46EUR
+1,29%
16:30:03
XETRA
139,85USD
+0,97USD
+0,70%
16:34:50
NAS
05.05.2021 16:21

T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) buy (UBS AG)

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die schweizerische Großbank UBS hat das Kursziel für T-Mobile US von 162 auf 170 US-Dollar angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Die Zahlen der US-Tochter der Deutschen Telekom hätten die Erwartungen übertroffen, schrieb Analyst John Hodulik in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. In der Folge davon sei der Ergebnisausblick angehoben worden./tih/he

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.05.2021 / 03:20 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 05.05.2021 / 03:20 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) buy

Unternehmen:
T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US)		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
$ 170,00
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
$ 132,81		 Abst. Kursziel*:
28,00%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
$ 139,85		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
21,56%
Analyst Name:
John Hodulik 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
$ 155,75
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US)

06.05.21 T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) kaufen Morgan Stanley
05.05.21 T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) buy UBS AG
05.05.21 T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
05.05.21 T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) overweight Barclays Capital
05.05.21 T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Outperform Credit Suisse Group
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Kursziele T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Aktie

+11,37%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +11,37%
Ø Kursziel: 155,75
Anzahl:
Buy: 7
Hold: 1
Sell: 0
130
135
140
145
150
155
160
165
170
RBC Capital Markets
133,00 $
UBS AG
170,00 $
Credit Suisse Group
165,00 $
Barclays Capital
150,00 $
Morgan Stanley
146,00 $
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
160,00 $
Bernstein Research
172,00 $
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
150,00 $
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +11,37%
Ø Kursziel: 155,75
alle T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Kursziele

