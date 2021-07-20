|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US)
|Analyst:
DZ BANK
|Kursziel:
-
|Rating jetzt:
Kaufen
|Kurs*:
$ 144,61
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Halten
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 144,57
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Matthias Volkert
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
$ 153,43
|20.07.21
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Kaufen
