T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Aktie

123,88EUR
+0,92EUR
+0,75%
13:36:53
STU
144,57USD
+0,17USD
+0,12%
02:00:00
NAS
20.07.2021 13:26

T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Kaufen (DZ BANK)

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die DZ Bank hat T-Mobile US mit "Kaufen" und einem fairen Wert von 170 US-Dollar in die Bewertung aufgenommen. Während die Integration von Sprint höhere Synergien bringe als erwartet, dürfte der Mobilfunker auch aufgrund der bereits heute nutzbaren 5G-Netzfrequenzen weiterhin dynamisch wachsen, schrieb Analyst Matthias Volkert in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Die hohe 5G-Netzabdeckung mit neuen Nutzungsmöglichkeiten wirke als "Türöffner" insbesondere auf dem Land und bei Geschäftskunden, wo die Telekom-Tochter bislang noch unterrepräsentiert sei./tav/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 20.07.2021 / 11:09 / MESZ
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 20.07.2021 / 11:49 / MESZ

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Kaufen

Unternehmen:
T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US)		 Analyst:
DZ BANK		 Kursziel:
-
Rating jetzt:
Kaufen		 Kurs*:
$ 144,61		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Halten		 Kurs aktuell:
$ 144,57		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Matthias Volkert 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
$ 153,43
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

mehr T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) News
Kursziele T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Aktie

+6,13%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +6,13%
Ø Kursziel: 153,43
Anzahl:
Buy: 7
Hold: 1
Sell: 0
130
135
140
145
150
155
160
165
170
Morgan Stanley
146,00 $
RBC Capital Markets
133,00 $
UBS AG
170,00 $
Barclays Capital
150,00 $
Credit Suisse Group
165,00 $
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
160,00 $
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
150,00 $
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +6,13%
Ø Kursziel: 153,43
alle T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Kursziele

