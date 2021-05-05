  • Suche
T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Aktie WKN: A1T7LU / ISIN: US8725901040

111,30EUR
+0,56EUR
+0,51%
14:03:56
STU
134,13USD
+5,65USD
+4,40%
02:00:00
NAS
06.05.2021 12:11

T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) kaufen (Morgan Stanley)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Morgan Stanley hat das Kursziel für T-Mobile US nach Quartalszahlen von 143 auf 146 US-Dollar angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Die Mobilfunktochter der Deutschen Telekom habe einen starken Jahresstart hingelegt, schrieb Analyst Simon Flannery in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Da dürfte aber noch mehr kommen, glaubt der Experte und verwies auf den als konservativ angesehenen Jahresausblick./edh/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.05.2021 / 04:01 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) kaufen

Unternehmen:
T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US)		 Analyst:
Morgan Stanley		 Kursziel:
$ 146,00
Rating jetzt:
kaufen		 Kurs*:
$ 134,13		 Abst. Kursziel*:
8,85%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
$ 134,13		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
8,85%
Analyst Name:
Simon Flannery 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
$ 155,75
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

RSS Feed
Kursziele T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Aktie

+16,12%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +16,12%
Ø Kursziel: 155,75
Anzahl:
Buy: 7
Hold: 1
Sell: 0
130
135
140
145
150
155
160
165
170
Credit Suisse Group
165,00 $
Barclays Capital
150,00 $
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
160,00 $
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
150,00 $
Bernstein Research
172,00 $
UBS AG
170,00 $
RBC Capital Markets
133,00 $
Morgan Stanley
146,00 $
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +16,12%
Ø Kursziel: 155,75
alle T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Kursziele

