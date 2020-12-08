NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das US-Analysehaus Bernstein Research hat das Kursziel für T-Mobile US von 157 auf 172 US-Dollar angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Outperform" belassen. Mit erhöhten Schätzungen und einem höheren Kursziel trage er den Effizienzchancen durch die Fusion mit Sprint Rechnung, schrieb Analyst Peter Supino in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie./tih/ag