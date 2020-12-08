|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (groß)
|News
|Bilanz/GuV
|Dividende/HV
|Zertifikate
|Depot
|Times + Sales
|Chart-Analyse
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Termine
|Optionsscheine
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Chartvergleich
|Kursziele
|Vergleich
|Profil
|Knock-Outs
|Kaufen
|Orderbuch
|Realtime Stuttgart
|Fundamentalanalyse
|Rating
|Insidertrades
|Fonds
|Senden
|Historisch
|Realtime Push
|MyNews
|Ausblick
|Anleihen
|im Forum
|Unternehmen:
T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US)
|Analyst:
Bernstein Research
|Kursziel:
$ 172,00
|Rating jetzt:
Outperform
|Kurs*:
$ 132,96
|Abst. Kursziel*:
29,36%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 130,79
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
31,51%
|
Analyst Name:
Peter Supino
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
$ 143,43
|08.12.20
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|19.11.20
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.11.20
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|06.11.20
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) overweight
|Barclays Capital
|06.11.20
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.12.20
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|19.11.20
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.11.20
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|06.11.20
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) overweight
|Barclays Capital
|06.11.20
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.12.20
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|19.11.20
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.11.20
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) overweight
|Barclays Capital
|06.11.20
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.11.20
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) buy
|UBS AG
|13.04.16
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Underweight
|Pacific Crest Securities Inc.
|10.12.14
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Underperform
|Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.
|12.11.20
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|07.08.20
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|29.07.20
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|17.03.20
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Hold
|HSBC
|12.02.20
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Hold
|HSBC
|13:38 Uhr
|STMicroelectronics overweight
|13:37 Uhr
|Nokia Equal-Weight
|13:37 Uhr
|Infineon overweight
|13:35 Uhr
|Deutsche Bank Underperform
|13:07 Uhr
|ASML NV Neutral
|13:06 Uhr
|Infineon buy
|13:06 Uhr
|STMicroelectronics Sell
|13:05 Uhr
|Ericsson (Telefon L.M.Ericsson) (B) overweight
|13:05 Uhr
|Südzucker Underweight
|13:03 Uhr
|ams Equal-Weight
|13:02 Uhr
|ASML NV overweight
|13:02 Uhr
|Allianz Underperform
|13:02 Uhr
|TeamViewer overweight
|13:01 Uhr
|Hannover Rück Sector Perform
|13:00 Uhr
|Swiss Re Outperform
|12:59 Uhr
|AXA Outperform
|12:58 Uhr
|SAP overweight
|12:58 Uhr
|Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales overweight
|12:57 Uhr
|thyssenkrupp Equal-Weight
|12:57 Uhr
|Aurubis (ex Norddeutsche Affinerie) Underweight
|12:57 Uhr
|Amadeus IT overweight
|12:57 Uhr
|Rio Tinto Equal-Weight
|12:56 Uhr
|Nemetschek Underweight
|12:56 Uhr
|BHP Group overweight
|12:55 Uhr
|Software Underweight
|12:55 Uhr
|Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Outperform
|12:18 Uhr
|STMicroelectronics Outperform
|12:18 Uhr
|TUI Sell
|12:18 Uhr
|ams Outperform
|12:15 Uhr
|Deutsche Bank Underperform
|12:15 Uhr
|Rolls-Royce Underperform
|12:13 Uhr
|SAFRAN Neutral
|12:13 Uhr
|Airbus Outperform
|12:11 Uhr
|STMicroelectronics buy
|12:10 Uhr
|HelloFresh Hold
|12:10 Uhr
|AB InBev SA-NV (Anheuser-Busch InBev) buy
|11:51 Uhr
|S&T buy
|11:50 Uhr
|Bertrandt Reduce
|11:49 Uhr
|Roche Hold
|11:09 Uhr
|JOST Werke buy
|10:55 Uhr
|LafargeHolcim Hold
|10:54 Uhr
|Deutsche Bank Neutral
|10:54 Uhr
|Siltronic buy
|10:52 Uhr
|Rio Tinto Neutral
|10:52 Uhr
|BHP Group buy
|10:51 Uhr
|Gerresheimer buy
|10:50 Uhr
|TUI Sell
|08:55 Uhr
|thyssenkrupp buy
|08:01 Uhr
|Beiersdorf overweight
|09.12.20
|Aroundtown SA buy
|MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 49 2020 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 49 2020 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 49 2020 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Online Brokerage über finanzen.net
ETF-Sparplan