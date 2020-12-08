  • Suche
T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Aktie WKN: A1T7LU / ISIN: US8725901040

108,00EUR
-2,24EUR
-2,03%
15:34:17
STU
130,79USD
-0,33USD
-0,25%
15:31:27
NAS
08.12.2020 15:06

T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Outperform (Bernstein Research)

Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das US-Analysehaus Bernstein Research hat das Kursziel für T-Mobile US von 157 auf 172 US-Dollar angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Outperform" belassen. Mit erhöhten Schätzungen und einem höheren Kursziel trage er den Effizienzchancen durch die Fusion mit Sprint Rechnung, schrieb Analyst Peter Supino in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie./tih/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.12.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / UTC
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 08.12.2020 / 07:16 / UTC

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Outperform

Unternehmen:
T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US)		 Analyst:
Bernstein Research		 Kursziel:
$ 172,00
Rating jetzt:
Outperform		 Kurs*:
$ 132,96		 Abst. Kursziel*:
29,36%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
$ 130,79		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
31,51%
Analyst Name:
Peter Supino 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
$ 143,43
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US)

08.12.20 T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Outperform Bernstein Research
19.11.20 T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
12.11.20 T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
06.11.20 T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) overweight Barclays Capital
06.11.20 T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Kursziele T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Aktie

+9,66%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +9,66%
Ø Kursziel: 143,43
Anzahl:
Buy: 6
Hold: 1
Sell: 0
120
130
140
150
160
170
Barclays Capital
147,00 $
UBS AG
140,00 $
RBC Capital Markets
120,00 $
Credit Suisse Group
140,00 $
Bernstein Research
172,00 $
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
150,00 $
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
135,00 $
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +9,66%
Ø Kursziel: 143,43
alle T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Kursziele

