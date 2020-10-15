ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Bank Credit Suisse hat die Bewertung der Papiere von T-Mobile US bei einem Kursziel von 140 US-Dollar mit "Outperform" aufgenommen. Die US-Tochter der Deutschen Telekom dürfte vom Branchenwandel und der neu gewonnenen Marktführerschaft bei den Netzkapazitäten profitieren, schrieb Analyst Douglas Mitchelson in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Der jüngste Kursrückschlag biete für mittel- oder langfristige denkende Anleger eine attraktive Einstiegsmöglichkeit./tih/ag