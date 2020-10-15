  • Suche
T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Aktie WKN: A1T7LU / ISIN: US8725901040

02.11.2020 14:06

T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Outperform (Credit Suisse Group)

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Bank Credit Suisse hat die Bewertung der Papiere von T-Mobile US bei einem Kursziel von 140 US-Dollar mit "Outperform" aufgenommen. Die US-Tochter der Deutschen Telekom dürfte vom Branchenwandel und der neu gewonnenen Marktführerschaft bei den Netzkapazitäten profitieren, schrieb Analyst Douglas Mitchelson in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Der jüngste Kursrückschlag biete für mittel- oder langfristige denkende Anleger eine attraktive Einstiegsmöglichkeit./tih/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 01.11.2020 / 22:35 / UTC Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 02.11.2020 / 11:01 / UTC

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Outperform

Unternehmen:
T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US)		 Analyst:
Credit Suisse Group		 Kursziel:
$ 140,00
Rating jetzt:
Outperform		 Kurs*:
$ 109,57		 Abst. Kursziel*:
27,77%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
-		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Douglas Mitchelson 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
-
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

