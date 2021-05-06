  • Suche
T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Aktie WKN: A1T7LU / ISIN: US8725901040

115,98EUR
+2,54EUR
+2,24%
11:53:45
XETRA
138,88USD
+4,75USD
+3,54%
02:00:00
NAS
05.05.2021 11:41

T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Outperform (Credit Suisse Group)

Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Bank Credit Suisse hat die Einstufung für T-Mobile US nach Quartalszahlen auf "Outperform" mit einem Kursziel von 165 US-Dollar belassen. Die Kennziffern der Telekom- Mobilfunktochter seien wieder einmal deutlich besser als erwartet ausgefallen, schrieb Analyst Douglas Mitchelson in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie./edh/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.05.2021 / 03:28 / UTC
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Outperform

Unternehmen:
T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US)		 Analyst:
Credit Suisse Group		 Kursziel:
$ 165,00
Rating jetzt:
Outperform		 Kurs*:
$ 128,48		 Abst. Kursziel*:
28,42%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
$ 138,88		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
18,81%
Analyst Name:
Douglas Mitchelson 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
$ 155,75
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US)

06.05.21 T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) kaufen Morgan Stanley
05.05.21 T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) buy UBS AG
05.05.21 T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
05.05.21 T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) overweight Barclays Capital
05.05.21 T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Outperform Credit Suisse Group
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Kursziele T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Aktie

+12,15%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +12,15%
Ø Kursziel: 155,75
Anzahl:
Buy: 7
Hold: 1
Sell: 0
130
135
140
145
150
155
160
165
170
Morgan Stanley
146,00 $
Credit Suisse Group
165,00 $
UBS AG
170,00 $
Barclays Capital
150,00 $
RBC Capital Markets
133,00 $
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
160,00 $
Bernstein Research
172,00 $
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
150,00 $
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +12,15%
Ø Kursziel: 155,75
alle T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

11:15 Uhr Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft buy
11:15 Uhr UniCredit Hold
11:14 Uhr Uniper Neutral
11:14 Uhr Barclays buy
11:14 Uhr ING Group buy
11:13 Uhr Evonik buy
11:13 Uhr ArcelorMittal buy
11:13 Uhr HeidelbergCement buy
11:12 Uhr ING Group buy
11:12 Uhr UniCredit buy
11:12 Uhr Rheinmetall buy
11:12 Uhr Medios buy
11:11 Uhr AB InBev SA-NV (Anheuser-Busch InBev) Neutral
11:11 Uhr Air France-KLM Neutral
11:10 Uhr Linde overweight
10:40 Uhr Vodafone Group buy
10:38 Uhr KRONES buy
10:37 Uhr AstraZeneca buy
10:36 Uhr Evonik Sell
10:35 Uhr AB InBev SA-NV (Anheuser-Busch InBev) Hold
10:24 Uhr freenet buy
10:21 Uhr Rheinmetall buy
10:21 Uhr GEA Underweight
10:21 Uhr adidas buy
10:21 Uhr freenet Hold
10:20 Uhr Zalando Hold
10:20 Uhr Fresenius Medical Care buy
10:20 Uhr BMW Neutral
10:19 Uhr Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft buy
10:19 Uhr Siemens buy
10:19 Uhr Bertrandt buy
10:18 Uhr Zalando buy
10:18 Uhr EVOTEC buy
10:18 Uhr Hannover Rück buy
10:18 Uhr CompuGroup Medical buy
10:17 Uhr adidas Hold
10:17 Uhr Vestas Wind Systems A-S buy
10:17 Uhr Alstom overweight
10:17 Uhr Infineon buy
10:17 Uhr New Work Hold
10:17 Uhr S&T buy
10:16 Uhr Rheinmetall buy
10:16 Uhr HELLA buy
10:16 Uhr Siltronic Hold
10:16 Uhr Henkel vz. buy
10:15 Uhr Continental buy
10:15 Uhr adidas Sector Perform
09:59 Uhr Amadeus IT Neutral
09:34 Uhr EssilorLuxottica Neutral
09:34 Uhr Henkel vz. Neutral

