|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (groß)
|News
|Bilanz/GuV
|Dividende/HV
|Zertifikate
|Depot
|Times + Sales
|Chart-Analyse
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Termine
|Optionsscheine
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Chartvergleich
|Kursziele
|Vergleich
|Profil
|Knock-Outs
|Kaufen
|Orderbuch
|Realtime Stuttgart
|Fundamentalanalyse
|Rating
|Insidertrades
|Fonds
|Senden
|Historisch
|Realtime Push
|MyNews
|Ausblick
|Anleihen
|im Forum
|Unternehmen:
T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US)
|Analyst:
Barclays Capital
|Kursziel:
$ 150,00
|Rating jetzt:
overweight
|Kurs*:
$ 128,48
|Abst. Kursziel*:
16,75%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 133,50
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
12,36%
|
Analyst Name:
Kannan Venkateshwar
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
$ 157,14
|12:21 Uhr
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) overweight
|Barclays Capital
|12.04.21
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12.03.21
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) buy
|UBS AG
|12.03.21
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|12.03.21
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|12:21 Uhr
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) overweight
|Barclays Capital
|12.04.21
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12.03.21
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) buy
|UBS AG
|12.03.21
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|12.03.21
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|12:21 Uhr
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) overweight
|Barclays Capital
|12.04.21
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12.03.21
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) buy
|UBS AG
|12.03.21
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|12.03.21
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.04.16
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Underweight
|Pacific Crest Securities Inc.
|10.12.14
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Underperform
|Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.
|12.03.21
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|05.02.21
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|12.11.20
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|07.08.20
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|29.07.20
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|11:34 Uhr
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) overweight
|11:33 Uhr
|ABB (Asea Brown Boveri) Neutral
|11:33 Uhr
|RATIONAL Reduce
|11:33 Uhr
|Apple overweight
|11:32 Uhr
|AXA overweight
|11:32 Uhr
|METRO (St.) Reduce
|11:28 Uhr
|LEONI Reduce
|11:28 Uhr
|Koenig Bauer Hold
|11:27 Uhr
|HelloFresh buy
|11:27 Uhr
|QIAGEN buy
|11:27 Uhr
|alstria office REIT-AG Hold
|11:26 Uhr
|RATIONAL Underperform
|11:26 Uhr
|Vonovia buy
|11:25 Uhr
|RATIONAL Hold
|10:19 Uhr
|BNP Paribas buy
|10:17 Uhr
|Novo Nordisk overweight
|10:16 Uhr
|Hannover Rück buy
|10:16 Uhr
|alstria office REIT-AG buy
|10:14 Uhr
|HUGO BOSS Neutral
|10:14 Uhr
|TeamViewer buy
|10:14 Uhr
|BNP Paribas buy
|10:13 Uhr
|Siemens Energy buy
|10:13 Uhr
|AXA buy
|10:13 Uhr
|Novo Nordisk Conviction Buy List
|10:13 Uhr
|HelloFresh buy
|10:12 Uhr
|MorphoSys buy
|10:12 Uhr
|Barclays buy
|10:11 Uhr
|Hannover Rück overweight
|10:11 Uhr
|Infineon buy
|10:11 Uhr
|Merck Neutral
|10:10 Uhr
|Deutsche Post buy
|10:10 Uhr
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight
|09:10 Uhr
|Vonovia overweight
|09:09 Uhr
|AUTO1 Group buy
|09:09 Uhr
|Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA Hold
|09:09 Uhr
|TeamViewer buy
|09:08 Uhr
|Infineon buy
|09:07 Uhr
|HelloFresh buy
|09:07 Uhr
|Infineon buy
|09:07 Uhr
|METRO (St.) Equal weight
|09:06 Uhr
|Henkel vz. Hold
|09:05 Uhr
|Deutsche Post buy
|09:05 Uhr
|Deutsche Bank Sell
|08:03 Uhr
|Deutsche Post overweight
|04.05.21
|Deutsche Wohnen buy
|04.05.21
|Santander buy
|04.05.21
|Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA Hold
|04.05.21
|SAFRAN buy
|04.05.21
|Stabilus Reduce
|04.05.21
|TeamViewer kaufen
|Die teuersten Scheidungen aller Zeiten Diese Menschen kommt das Liebes-Aus teuer zu stehen
|Die größten Staatspleiten Welche Länder haben am häufigsten Bankrott anmelden müssen?
|MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im April 2021 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Online Brokerage über finanzen.net
ETF-Sparplan