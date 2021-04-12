  • Suche
T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Aktie WKN: A1T7LU / ISIN: US8725901040

111,18EUR
+5,26EUR
+4,97%
16:42:40
XETRA
133,50USD
+5,02USD
+3,91%
17:00:25
NAS
05.05.2021 12:21

T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) overweight (Barclays Capital)

LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat das Kursziel für T-Mobile US von 147 auf 150 US-Dollar angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Die Telekom-Mobilfunktochter habe im ersten Quartal besser als erwartet abgeschnitten, der Ausblick bleibe aber vorsichtig, schrieb Analyst Kannan Venkateshwar in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie./ajx/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.05.2021 / 02:37 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 05.05.2021 / 04:10 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) overweight

Unternehmen:
T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US)		 Analyst:
Barclays Capital		 Kursziel:
$ 150,00
Rating jetzt:
overweight		 Kurs*:
$ 128,48		 Abst. Kursziel*:
16,75%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
$ 133,50		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
12,36%
Analyst Name:
Kannan Venkateshwar 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
$ 157,14
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

