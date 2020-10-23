|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US)
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
$ 110,00
|Rating jetzt:
overweight
|Kurs*:
$ 105,35
|Abst. Kursziel*:
4,41%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 112,38
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-2,12%
|
Analyst Name:
Philip Cusick
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
$ 121,67
|15.10.20
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.10.20
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|21.09.20
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.09.20
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07.08.20
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
