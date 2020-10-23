NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für T-Mobile US auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 110 US-Dollar belassen. Analyst Philip Cusick passte in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie seine Schätzungen für die US-Tochter der Deutschen Telekom an. Eine niedrigere Gewinnschätzung je Aktie (bereinigtes EPS) für 2020 blieb jedoch ohne Auswirkungen auf das Kursziel./tih/edh