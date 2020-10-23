  • Suche
20.07.2020 13:41

T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) overweight (JP Morgan Chase & Co.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für T-Mobile US auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 110 US-Dollar belassen. Analyst Philip Cusick passte in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie seine Schätzungen für die US-Tochter der Deutschen Telekom an. Eine niedrigere Gewinnschätzung je Aktie (bereinigtes EPS) für 2020 blieb jedoch ohne Auswirkungen auf das Kursziel./tih/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 19.07.2020 / 22:36 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 20.07.2020 / 00:15 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) overweight

Unternehmen:
T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US)		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
$ 110,00
Rating jetzt:
overweight		 Kurs*:
$ 105,35		 Abst. Kursziel*:
4,41%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
$ 112,38		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-2,12%
Analyst Name:
Philip Cusick 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
$ 121,67
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Kursziele T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Aktie

+8,26%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +8,26%
Ø Kursziel: 121,67
Anzahl:
Buy: 3
Hold: 1
Sell: 0
110
115
120
125
130
135
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
135,00 $
RBC Capital Markets
110,00 $
UBS AG
120,00 $
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +8,26%
Ø Kursziel: 121,67
alle T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Kursziele

