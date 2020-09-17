NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat T-Mobile US auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 140 US-Dollar belassen. Laut einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie steht die Aktie des Mobilfunkkonzern zudem auf der "Analyst Focus List" von JPMorgan. Analyst Philip Cusick hob seine Schätzungen an und trug damit den Branchentrends sowie den Aussagen des Managements auf den jüngsten Branchenkonferenzen Rechnung. Die Unternehmensziele für das zweite Halbjahr hätten Luft nach oben. Cusick setzt auf eine gute Umsetzung des Zusammenschlusses mit dem übernommenen Konkurrenten Sprint./gl/zb