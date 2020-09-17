finanzen.net

T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Aktie WKN: A1T7LU / ISIN: US8725901040

93,90EUR
+1,14EUR
+1,23%
12:30:23
XETRA
109,23USD
-1,49USD
-1,35%
16:56:13
NAS
21.09.2020 08:01

T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) overweight (JP Morgan Chase & Co.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat T-Mobile US auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 140 US-Dollar belassen. Laut einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie steht die Aktie des Mobilfunkkonzern zudem auf der "Analyst Focus List" von JPMorgan. Analyst Philip Cusick hob seine Schätzungen an und trug damit den Branchentrends sowie den Aussagen des Managements auf den jüngsten Branchenkonferenzen Rechnung. Die Unternehmensziele für das zweite Halbjahr hätten Luft nach oben. Cusick setzt auf eine gute Umsetzung des Zusammenschlusses mit dem übernommenen Konkurrenten Sprint./gl/zb

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 20.09.2020 / 22:11 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 21.09.2020 / 00:15 / BST


Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) overweight

Unternehmen:
T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US)		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
$ 140,00
Rating jetzt:
overweight		 Kurs*:
$ 110,72		 Abst. Kursziel*:
26,45%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
$ 109,23		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
28,17%
Analyst Name:
Philip Cusick 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
$ 126,25
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US)

08:01 Uhr T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
17.09.20 T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
07.08.20 T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
07.08.20 T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
07.08.20 T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Analysensuche

Kursziele T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Aktie

+15,58%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +15,58%
Ø Kursziel: 126,25
Anzahl:
Buy: 3
Hold: 1
Sell: 0
110
115
120
125
130
135
140
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
140,00 $
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
135,00 $
RBC Capital Markets
110,00 $
UBS AG
120,00 $
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +15,58%
Ø Kursziel: 126,25
