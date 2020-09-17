|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US)
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
$ 140,00
|Rating jetzt:
overweight
|Kurs*:
$ 110,72
|Abst. Kursziel*:
26,45%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 109,23
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
28,17%
|
Analyst Name:
Philip Cusick
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
$ 126,25
|08:01 Uhr
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.09.20
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07.08.20
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|07.08.20
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.08.20
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Underweight
|Pacific Crest Securities Inc.
|10.12.14
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Underperform
|Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.
|07.08.20
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|29.07.20
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|17.03.20
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Hold
|HSBC
|12.02.20
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Hold
|HSBC
|18.11.19
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Hold
|HSBC
