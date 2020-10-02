NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat T-Mobile US auf "Overweight" belassen. Die US-Mobilfunktochter der Deutschen Telekom habe aggressivere Promotion-Angebote für Apples neue iPhones als Konkurrent Verizon, schrieb Analyst Philip Cusick in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. AT&T habe allerdings immer noch die günstigsten Angebote./gl/he