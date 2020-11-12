|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US)
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
$ 150,00
|Rating jetzt:
overweight
|Kurs*:
$ 127,85
|Abst. Kursziel*:
17,32%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 127,85
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
17,32%
|
Analyst Name:
Philip Cusick
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
$ 138,67
|12.11.20
|12.11.20
|06.11.20
|13.04.16
