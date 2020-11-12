NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für T-Mobile US auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 150 US-Dollar belassen. Die Papiere der Telekom-Tochter stehen zudem auf der "Analyst Focus List" der Investmentbank. Nach einem Treffen mit dem Management bleibt Analyst Philip Cusick in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie kurz- und langfristig optimistisch./ag/jha/