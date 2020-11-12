  • Suche
T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Aktie WKN: A1T7LU / ISIN: US8725901040

108,00EUR
-1,34EUR
-1,23%
11:47:09
STU
127,85USD
-1,15USD
-0,89%
02:00:00
NAS
19.11.2020 13:11

T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) overweight (JP Morgan Chase & Co.)

Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für T-Mobile US auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 150 US-Dollar belassen. Die Papiere der Telekom-Tochter stehen zudem auf der "Analyst Focus List" der Investmentbank. Nach einem Treffen mit dem Management bleibt Analyst Philip Cusick in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie kurz- und langfristig optimistisch./ag/jha/

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 19.11.2020 / 01:54 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 19.11.2020 / 02:26 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Analysen zu T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US)

13:11 Uhr T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
12.11.20 T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
06.11.20 T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) overweight Barclays Capital
06.11.20 T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
06.11.20 T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) buy UBS AG
Kursziele T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Aktie

+8,46%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +8,46%
Ø Kursziel: 138,67
Anzahl:
Buy: 5
Hold: 1
Sell: 0
120
125
130
135
140
145
150
RBC Capital Markets
120,00 $
Barclays Capital
147,00 $
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
150,00 $
UBS AG
140,00 $
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
135,00 $
Credit Suisse Group
140,00 $
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +8,46%
Ø Kursziel: 138,67
alle T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Kursziele

