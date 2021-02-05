|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US)
|Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets
|Kursziel:
$ 133,00
|Rating jetzt:
Sector Perform
|Kurs*:
$ 130,60
|Abst. Kursziel*:
1,84%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 125,28
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
6,16%
Analyst Name:
Jonathan Atkin
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
$ 150,86
|05.02.21
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|05.02.21
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) buy
|UBS AG
|05.02.21
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|05.02.21
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|05.02.21
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|07.01.21
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13.04.16
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Underweight
|Pacific Crest Securities Inc.
|10.12.14
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Underperform
|Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.
|MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 5 2021 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 5 2021 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 5 2021 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
