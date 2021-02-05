NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus RBC hat das Kursziel für T-Mobile US nach Zahlen zum vierten Quartal von 120 auf 133 US-Dollar angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Sector Perform" belassen. Die US-Tochter des Bonner Telekom-Konzerns habe solide Finanzkennziffern präsentiert, schrieb Analyst Jonathan Atkin in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Der operative Gewinn (Ebitda) habe die Markterwartungen übertroffen./la/gl