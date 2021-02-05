  • Suche
T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Aktie WKN: A1T7LU / ISIN: US8725901040

104,42EUR
-4,60EUR
-4,22%
05.02.2021
STU
125,28USD
-5,32USD
-4,07%
06.02.2021
NAS
05.02.2021 09:46

T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Sector Perform (RBC Capital Markets)

Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus RBC hat das Kursziel für T-Mobile US nach Zahlen zum vierten Quartal von 120 auf 133 US-Dollar angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Sector Perform" belassen. Die US-Tochter des Bonner Telekom-Konzerns habe solide Finanzkennziffern präsentiert, schrieb Analyst Jonathan Atkin in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Der operative Gewinn (Ebitda) habe die Markterwartungen übertroffen./la/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.02.2021 / 00:56 / ET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 05.02.2021 / 00:56 / ET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Sector Perform

Unternehmen:
T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US)		 Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets		 Kursziel:
$ 133,00
Rating jetzt:
Sector Perform		 Kurs*:
$ 130,60		 Abst. Kursziel*:
1,84%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
$ 125,28		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
6,16%
Analyst Name:
Jonathan Atkin 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
$ 150,86
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US)

05.02.21 T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Outperform Credit Suisse Group
05.02.21 T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) buy UBS AG
05.02.21 T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
05.02.21 T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
05.02.21 T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
Nachrichten zu T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Kursziele T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Aktie

+20,42%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +20,42%
Ø Kursziel: 150,86
Anzahl:
Buy: 6
Hold: 1
Sell: 0
130
135
140
145
150
155
160
165
170
RBC Capital Markets
133,00 $
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
150,00 $
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
154,00 $
Credit Suisse Group
150,00 $
UBS AG
150,00 $
Bernstein Research
172,00 $
Barclays Capital
147,00 $
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +20,42%
Ø Kursziel: 150,86
Aktuelle Analysen

05.02.21 Barclays buy
05.02.21 BNP Paribas Outperform
05.02.21 Airbus Conviction Buy List
05.02.21 Airbus Hold
05.02.21 1&1 Drillisch Hold
05.02.21 Siemens Energy buy
05.02.21 HELLA buy
05.02.21 Merck Sell
05.02.21 Linde buy
05.02.21 T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Outperform
05.02.21 Deutsche Telekom Outperform
05.02.21 Linde market-perform
05.02.21 Fresenius kaufen
05.02.21 T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) buy
05.02.21 T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) buy
05.02.21 Intesa Sanpaolo buy
05.02.21 Intesa Sanpaolo overweight
05.02.21 Intesa Sanpaolo buy
05.02.21 RWE kaufen
05.02.21 London Stock Exchange (LSE) Outperform
05.02.21 RWE overweight
05.02.21 Linde add
05.02.21 Linde market-perform
05.02.21 ABB (Asea Brown Boveri) Equal weight
05.02.21 Nokia Equal weight
05.02.21 GlaxoSmithKline Underweight
05.02.21 Rheinmetall buy
05.02.21 DWS Group overweight
05.02.21 Deutsche Bank Verkaufen
05.02.21 DWS Group kaufen
05.02.21 RATIONAL Verkaufen
05.02.21 Deutsche Bank Underweight
05.02.21 Unilever Underperform
05.02.21 Daimler Halten
05.02.21 RWE Outperform
05.02.21 Unilever Neutral
05.02.21 Sanofi overweight
05.02.21 VINCI overweight
05.02.21 SAP Outperform
05.02.21 BNP Paribas overweight
05.02.21 Talanx overweight
05.02.21 ASML NV market-perform
05.02.21 Aurubis (ex Norddeutsche Affinerie) Hold
05.02.21 Infineon Halten
05.02.21 Sanofi buy
05.02.21 Delivery Hero neutral
05.02.21 Bayer kaufen
05.02.21 BNP Paribas Conviction Buy List
05.02.21 VINCI buy
05.02.21 RTL Neutral

