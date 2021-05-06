  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
UBS ist neuer Unlimited Partner bei ING - jetzt informieren und direkt traden!-w-

T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Aktie WKN: A1T7LU / ISIN: US8725901040

114,58EUR
+1,14EUR
+1,00%
13:20:23
XETRA
138,88USD
+4,75USD
+3,54%
02:00:00
NAS
Diese Aktie kaufen
Werbung
mehr Daten anzeigen
05.05.2021 12:51

T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Sector Perform (RBC Capital Markets)

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus RBC hat die Einstufung für T-Mobile US nach Zahlen auf "Sector Perform" mit einem Kursziel von 133 US-Dollar belassen. Das erste Quartal der Telekom-Tochter sei solide ausgefallen, schrieb Analyst Jonathan Atkin in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Der operative Gewinn (Ebitda) habe die Erwartungen übertroffen./mf/ag

Werbung
SocGenBanner
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.05.2021 / 03:05 / EDT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 05.05.2021 / 03:05 / EDT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Sector Perform

Unternehmen:
T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US)		 Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets		 Kursziel:
$ 133,00
Rating jetzt:
Sector Perform		 Kurs*:
$ 131,22		 Abst. Kursziel*:
1,36%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
$ 138,88		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-4,23%
Analyst Name:
Jonathan Atkin 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
$ 155,75
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US)

06.05.21 T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) kaufen Morgan Stanley
05.05.21 T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) buy UBS AG
05.05.21 T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
05.05.21 T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) overweight Barclays Capital
05.05.21 T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Outperform Credit Suisse Group
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Newsmehr T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Newsmehr T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Newsmehr T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Newsmehr T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Newsmehr T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Newsmehr T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Newsmehr T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Newsmehr T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Newsmehr T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Newsmehr T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Newsmehr T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Newsmehr T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Newsmehr T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Newsmehr T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Newsmehr T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Newsmehr T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Newsmehr T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Newsmehr T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Newsmehr T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Newsmehr T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Newsmehr T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Newsmehr T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Newsmehr T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) News
RSS Feed
T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysensuche

GO
Werbung

Kursziele T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Aktie

+12,15%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +12,15%
Ø Kursziel: 155,75
Anzahl:
Buy: 7
Hold: 1
Sell: 0
130
135
140
145
150
155
160
165
170
RBC Capital Markets
133,00 $
UBS AG
170,00 $
Credit Suisse Group
165,00 $
Barclays Capital
150,00 $
Morgan Stanley
146,00 $
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
160,00 $
Bernstein Research
172,00 $
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
150,00 $
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +12,15%
Ø Kursziel: 155,75
alle T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

11:28 Uhr AB InBev SA-NV (Anheuser-Busch InBev) overweight
11:27 Uhr Zalando overweight
11:15 Uhr Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft buy
11:15 Uhr UniCredit Hold
11:14 Uhr Uniper Neutral
11:14 Uhr Barclays buy
11:14 Uhr ING Group buy
11:13 Uhr Evonik buy
11:13 Uhr ArcelorMittal buy
11:13 Uhr HeidelbergCement buy
11:12 Uhr ING Group buy
11:12 Uhr UniCredit buy
11:12 Uhr Rheinmetall buy
11:12 Uhr Medios buy
11:11 Uhr AB InBev SA-NV (Anheuser-Busch InBev) Neutral
11:11 Uhr Air France-KLM Neutral
11:10 Uhr Linde overweight
10:40 Uhr Vodafone Group buy
10:38 Uhr KRONES buy
10:37 Uhr AstraZeneca buy
10:36 Uhr Evonik Sell
10:35 Uhr AB InBev SA-NV (Anheuser-Busch InBev) Hold
10:24 Uhr freenet buy
10:21 Uhr Rheinmetall buy
10:21 Uhr GEA Underweight
10:21 Uhr adidas buy
10:21 Uhr freenet Hold
10:20 Uhr Zalando Hold
10:20 Uhr Fresenius Medical Care buy
10:20 Uhr BMW Neutral
10:19 Uhr Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft buy
10:19 Uhr Siemens buy
10:19 Uhr Bertrandt buy
10:18 Uhr Zalando buy
10:18 Uhr EVOTEC buy
10:18 Uhr Hannover Rück buy
10:18 Uhr CompuGroup Medical buy
10:17 Uhr adidas Hold
10:17 Uhr Vestas Wind Systems A-S buy
10:17 Uhr Alstom overweight
10:17 Uhr Infineon buy
10:17 Uhr New Work Hold
10:17 Uhr S&T buy
10:16 Uhr Rheinmetall buy
10:16 Uhr HELLA buy
10:16 Uhr Siltronic Hold
10:16 Uhr Henkel vz. buy
10:15 Uhr Continental buy
10:15 Uhr adidas Sector Perform
09:59 Uhr Amadeus IT Neutral

Top-Rankings

Die zehn größten Übernahmen
Wer legte für wen das meiste Geld auf den Tisch?
Die zehn größten Chiphersteller der Welt
Welche Konzerne regieren die Welt der Halbleiterproduzenten?
Die teuersten Scheidungen aller Zeiten
Diese Menschen kommt das Liebes-Aus teuer zu stehen

Umfrage

Die Sorge vor der steigenden Inflation wächst; mit welchen Assets Klassen versuchen Sie Ihr Depot zu diversifizieren?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen