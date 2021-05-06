NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus RBC hat die Einstufung für T-Mobile US nach Zahlen auf "Sector Perform" mit einem Kursziel von 133 US-Dollar belassen. Das erste Quartal der Telekom-Tochter sei solide ausgefallen, schrieb Analyst Jonathan Atkin in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Der operative Gewinn (Ebitda) habe die Erwartungen übertroffen./mf/ag