T-Mobile US Buy

20:21 - UBS AG Teilen

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für T-Mobile US auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 180 US-Dollar belassen. Die US-Tochter der Deutschen Telekom liefere ab, was ihre Pläne betrifft, schrieb Analyst John Hodulik in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Das Wachstum des operativen Ergebnisses (Ebitda) dürfte sich nach dem ersten Quartal beschleunigen./tih/zb

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 01.02.2023 / 23:46 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 01.02.2023 / 23:46 / GMT

