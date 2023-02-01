T-Mobile US Aktie
WKN A1T7LU
ISIN US8725901040
Symbol TMUS
T-Mobile US Buy
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für T-Mobile US auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 180 US-Dollar belassen. Die US-Tochter der Deutschen Telekom liefere ab, was ihre Pläne betrifft, schrieb Analyst John Hodulik in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Das Wachstum des operativen Ergebnisses (Ebitda) dürfte sich nach dem ersten Quartal beschleunigen./tih/zb
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 01.02.2023 / 23:46 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 01.02.2023 / 23:46 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: T-Mobile US Buy
|Unternehmen:
T-Mobile US
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
$ 180,00
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
$ 146,83
|Abst. Kursziel*:
22,59%
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 145,83
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
23,43%
|
Analyst Name:
John Hodulik
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
$ 180,20
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu T-Mobile US
|09:36
|T-Mobile US Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|01.02.23
|T-Mobile US Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.02.23
|T-Mobile US Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.01.23
|T-Mobile US Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|05.01.23
|T-Mobile US Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|13.04.16
|T-Mobile US Underweight
|Pacific Crest Securities Inc.
|10.12.14
|T-Mobile US Underperform
|Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.
|05.05.21
|T-Mobile US Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|12.03.21
|T-Mobile US Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|05.02.21
|T-Mobile US Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|12.11.20
|T-Mobile US Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|07.08.20
|T-Mobile US Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets