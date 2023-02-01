DAX 15.509 +2,2%ESt50 4.241 +1,7%TDax 3.336 +4,4%Dow 33.875 -0,6%Nas 12.118 +2,6%Bitcoin 21.804 +1,2%Euro 1,0914 -0,7%Öl 82,38 -0,8%Gold 1.914 -1,9%
WKN A1T7LU
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für T-Mobile US auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 180 US-Dollar belassen. Die US-Tochter der Deutschen Telekom liefere ab, was ihre Pläne betrifft, schrieb Analyst John Hodulik in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Das Wachstum des operativen Ergebnisses (Ebitda) dürfte sich nach dem ersten Quartal beschleunigen./tih/zb

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 01.02.2023 / 23:46 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 01.02.2023 / 23:46 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: T-Mobile US Buy

Unternehmen:
T-Mobile US		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
$ 180,00
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
$ 146,83		 Abst. Kursziel*:
22,59%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
$ 145,83		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
23,43%
Analyst Name:
John Hodulik 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
$ 180,20

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

