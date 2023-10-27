DAX 14.687 -0,3%ESt50 4.014 -0,9%MSCI World 2.732 -0,3%Dow 32.418 -1,1%Nas 12.643 +0,4%Bitcoin 32.090 +0,0%Euro 1,0566 +0,0%Öl 90,44 +2,6%Gold 2.007 +0,0%
Amazon mit Gewinn- und Umsatzsprung -- Covestro reduziert Gewinnziel -- MTU übertrifft Erwartungen -- Siemens Energy im Fokus
T-Mobile US Aktie

132,42 EUR -2,52 EUR -1,87 %
STU
139,73 USD -0,27 USD -0,19 %
NDB
Marktkap. 157,13 Mrd. EUR KGV 67,96

WKN A1T7LU

ISIN US8725901040

Symbol TMUS

UBS AG

T-Mobile US Buy

26.10.23
T-Mobile US Buy
T-Mobile US
132,42 EUR -2,52 EUR -1,87%
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für T-Mobile US nach Zahlen zum dritten Quartal und einer Prognoseerhöhung auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 180 US-Dollar belassen. Der Mobilfunker habe positiv überrascht, schrieb Analyst John Hodulik in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Im Vertragskundengeschäft habe die Branche ein weiteres gutes Quartal vor sich. Der Prepaid-Bereich aber schwäche sich ab./la/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 26.10.2023 / 01:17 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 26.10.2023 / 01:17 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: T-Mobile US Buy

Unternehmen:
T-Mobile US		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
$ 180,00
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
$ 140,00		 Abst. Kursziel*:
28,57%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
$ 139,73		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
28,82%
Analyst Name:
John Hodulik 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
$ 187,25

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu T-Mobile US

26.10.23 T-Mobile US Buy UBS AG
25.10.23 T-Mobile US Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
07.09.23 T-Mobile US Kaufen DZ BANK
07.09.23 T-Mobile US Buy UBS AG
28.07.23 T-Mobile US Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
