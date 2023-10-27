T-Mobile US Aktie
WKN A1T7LU
ISIN US8725901040
Symbol TMUS
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für T-Mobile US nach Zahlen zum dritten Quartal und einer Prognoseerhöhung auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 180 US-Dollar belassen. Der Mobilfunker habe positiv überrascht, schrieb Analyst John Hodulik in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Im Vertragskundengeschäft habe die Branche ein weiteres gutes Quartal vor sich. Der Prepaid-Bereich aber schwäche sich ab./la/gl
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 26.10.2023 / 01:17 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 26.10.2023 / 01:17 / GMT
Bildquellen: Tupungato / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: T-Mobile US Buy
|Unternehmen:
T-Mobile US
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
$ 180,00
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
$ 140,00
|Abst. Kursziel*:
28,57%
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 139,73
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
28,82%
|
Analyst Name:
John Hodulik
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
$ 187,25
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu T-Mobile US
|26.10.23
|T-Mobile US Buy
|UBS AG
|25.10.23
|T-Mobile US Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.09.23
|T-Mobile US Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|07.09.23
|T-Mobile US Buy
|UBS AG
|28.07.23
|T-Mobile US Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
