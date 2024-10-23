T-Mobile US Aktie
Marktkap. 236,87 Mrd. EURKGV 23,14 Div. Rendite 0,41
WKN A1T7LU
ISIN US8725901040
Symbol TMUS
T-Mobile US Overweight
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für T-Mobile US nach Quartalszahlen von 230 auf 250 US-Dollar angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Die Telekom-Tochter habe ein insgesamt solides Zahlenwerk vorgelegt und den Jahresausblick erhöht, lobte Analyst Sebastiano Petti in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Die Aktie ist auf lange Sicht sein bevorzugter Sektorwert./edh/mis
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 24.10.2024 / 00:21 / EDT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 24.10.2024 / 00:21 / EDT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: T-Mobile US Overweight
|Unternehmen:
T-Mobile US
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
$ 250,00
|Rating jetzt:
Overweight
|Kurs*:
$ 220,95
|Abst. Kursziel*:
13,15%
|Rating vorher:
Overweight
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 222,80
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
12,21%
|
Analyst Name:
Sebastiano Petti
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
$ 226,40
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
