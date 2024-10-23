DAX 19.482 +0,5%ESt50 4.955 +0,7%MSCI World 3.704 +0,2%Dow 42.515 -1,0%Nas 18.277 -1,6%Bitcoin 61.929 +0,1%Euro 1,0799 +0,2%Öl 76,53 +1,8%Gold 2.737 +0,7%
T-Mobile US Aktie

209,85 EUR +4,35 EUR +2,12 %
STU
222,80 USD +3,79 USD +1,73 %
nachbörslich
BTT
Marktkap. 236,87 Mrd. EUR

KGV 23,14 Div. Rendite 0,41

WKN A1T7LU

ISIN US8725901040

Symbol TMUS

JP Morgan Chase & Co.

T-Mobile US Overweight

11:21 Uhr
T-Mobile US Overweight
Aktie in diesem Artikel
T-Mobile US
209,85 EUR 4,35 EUR 2,12%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für T-Mobile US nach Quartalszahlen von 230 auf 250 US-Dollar angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Die Telekom-Tochter habe ein insgesamt solides Zahlenwerk vorgelegt und den Jahresausblick erhöht, lobte Analyst Sebastiano Petti in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Die Aktie ist auf lange Sicht sein bevorzugter Sektorwert./edh/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 24.10.2024 / 00:21 / EDT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 24.10.2024 / 00:21 / EDT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: T-Mobile US Overweight

Unternehmen:
T-Mobile US		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
$ 250,00
Rating jetzt:
Overweight		 Kurs*:
$ 220,95		 Abst. Kursziel*:
13,15%
Rating vorher:
Overweight		 Kurs aktuell:
$ 222,80		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
12,21%
Analyst Name:
Sebastiano Petti 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
$ 226,40

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu T-Mobile US

11:21 T-Mobile US Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
14.10.24 T-Mobile US Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
10.10.24 T-Mobile US Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
30.09.24 T-Mobile US Buy UBS AG
27.09.24 T-Mobile US Outperform RBC Capital Markets
mehr Analysen

