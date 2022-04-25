  • Suche
Telefonica Deutschland Aktie

2,89EUR
+0,05EUR
+1,83%
12:00:04
STU

WKN: A1J5RX / ISIN: DE000A1J5RX9

26.04.2022 11:26

Telefonica Deutschland Buy (Deutsche Bank AG)

DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat die Einstufung für Telefonica Deutschland vor Zahlen für das erste Quartal auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 3,50 Euro belassen. Analyst Keval Khiroya rechnet in einem am Dienstag vorliegenden Ausblick mit einem soliden operativen Ergebnis (Ebitda) von 583 Millionen Euro./ag/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 26.04.2022 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CEST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 26.04.2022 / 06:40 / CEST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Telefonica Deutschland Buy

Unternehmen:
Telefonica Deutschland AG (O2)		 Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG		 Kursziel:
3,50 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
2,89 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
21,28%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
2,89 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
21,02%
Analyst Name:
Keval Khiroya 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
2,97 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Telefonica Deutschland AG (O2)

11:26 Uhr Telefonica Deutschland Buy Deutsche Bank AG
25.04.22 Telefonica Deutschland Overweight Barclays Capital
22.04.22 Telefonica Deutschland Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
21.04.22 Telefonica Deutschland Outperform Credit Suisse Group
21.04.22 Telefonica Deutschland Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Nachrichten zu Telefonica Deutschland AG (O2)

Ukraine-Krieg im Ticker: DAX legt zu -- Tesla-Chef Elon Musk kauft Twitter -- Deutsche Börse erhöht Jahresziele -- Bayer, HSBC, HAMBORNER REIT, Befesa, Rheinmetall im Fokus
Vitesco schneidet besser ab als von Analysten erwartet. Faurecia setzt Dividendenzahlung aus - Umsatzrückgang im März. AB Foods stimmt Aktionäre auf schlechtere Geschäfte in Nahrungsmittelsparte ein. Amadeus FiRe steigert Umsatz und operatives Ergebnis. Hypoport: Kräftiges Umsatz- und Gewinnwachstum. Global Fashion Group steigert trotz schwierigen Umfeldes Umsatz.
06:21 Uhr
Erste Schätzungen: Telefonica Deutschland zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
22.04.22
Deutliche Erhöhungen trotz Börsentristesse - Wie viel Dividendenrendite die MDAX-Unternehmen dieses Jahr bieten (finanzen.net)
22.04.22
Ukraine-Krieg im Ticker: US-Börsen schließen weit im Minus -- DAX geht mit kräftigem Verlust ins Wochenende -- SAP schwächelt beim Gewinn -- Snap, Bayer, ADLER, TeamViewer, AB InBev im Fokus (finanzen.net)
19.04.22
Telefonica Deutschland – Bullen-Attacke (Société Générale)
19.04.22
Telefonica Deutschland – Bullen-Attacke (Société Générale)
19.04.22
Funklöcher bleiben ein Ärgernis (dpa-afx)
18.04.22
Dividendenrenditen der TecDAX-Aktien: Hier kommen Anleger auf ihre Kosten (finanzen.net)
14.04.22
Menschen in Deutschland immer häufiger mit dem Smartphone online (dpa-afx)
Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Kursziele Telefonica Deutschland Aktie

+2,77%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +2,77%
Ø Kursziel: 2,97
Anzahl:
Buy: 6
Hold: 3
Sell: 0
2,2
2,4
2,6
2,8
3
Jefferies & Company Inc.
3 €
Credit Suisse Group
3 €
Barclays Capital
3 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
4 €
Deutsche Bank AG
4 €
Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
3 €
UBS AG
3 €
Warburg Research
3 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
2 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +2,77%
Ø Kursziel: 2,97
alle Telefonica Deutschland AG (O2) Kursziele

