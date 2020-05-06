|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (groß)
|News
|Bilanz/GuV
|Dividende/HV
|Zertifikate
|Depot
|Times + Sales
|Chart-Analyse
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Termine
|Optionsscheine
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Chartvergleich
|Kursziele
|Vergleich
|Profil
|Knock-Outs
|Kaufen
|Orderbuch
|Realtime Stuttgart
|Fundamentalanalyse
|Rating
|Insidertrades
|Fonds
|Senden
|Historisch
|Realtime Push
|MyNews
|Ausblick
|Anleihen
|im Forum
|Name
|WKN
|Hebel
|Kurs
|Best Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf Telefonica Deutschland Holding
|CL7G69
|8,26
|Best Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf Telefonica Deutschland Holding
|CL9H00
|11,66
|Unternehmen:
Telefonica Deutschland AG (O2)
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
3,60 €
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
2,56 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
40,41%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
2,57 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
39,86%
|
Analyst Name:
Polo Tang
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
2,95 €
|13:31 Uhr
|Telefonica Deutschland buy
|UBS AG
|12:51 Uhr
|Telefonica Deutschland kaufen
|Barclays Capital
|12:46 Uhr
|Telefonica Deutschland buy
|Warburg Research
|12:11 Uhr
|Telefonica Deutschland buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|06.05.20
|Telefonica Deutschland Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13:31 Uhr
|Telefonica Deutschland buy
|UBS AG
|12:51 Uhr
|Telefonica Deutschland kaufen
|Barclays Capital
|12:46 Uhr
|Telefonica Deutschland buy
|Warburg Research
|12:11 Uhr
|Telefonica Deutschland buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|06.05.20
|Telefonica Deutschland Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13:31 Uhr
|Telefonica Deutschland buy
|UBS AG
|12:51 Uhr
|Telefonica Deutschland kaufen
|Barclays Capital
|12:46 Uhr
|Telefonica Deutschland buy
|Warburg Research
|12:11 Uhr
|Telefonica Deutschland buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|06.05.20
|Telefonica Deutschland overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.05.20
|Telefonica Deutschland Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|06.05.20
|Telefonica Deutschland Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|06.04.20
|Telefonica Deutschland Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|19.02.20
|Telefonica Deutschland Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13.02.20
|Telefonica Deutschland Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|06.05.20
|Telefonica Deutschland Halten
|DZ BANK
|06.05.20
|Telefonica Deutschland Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|03.04.20
|Telefonica Deutschland neutral
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.03.20
|Telefonica Deutschland Halten
|DZ BANK
|27.02.20
|Telefonica Deutschland Hold
|Warburg Research
|13:12 Uhr
|Deutsche Bank Sell
|12:57 Uhr
|Siltronic Hold
|12:56 Uhr
|Deutsche Wohnen buy
|12:53 Uhr
|S&T buy
|12:53 Uhr
|Dialog Semiconductor buy
|12:52 Uhr
|HeidelbergCement Hold
|12:44 Uhr
|Santander Neutral
|12:42 Uhr
|Evonik Hold
|12:41 Uhr
|Brenntag Hold
|12:41 Uhr
|Telefonica Deutschland buy
|12:41 Uhr
|Valeo SA Reduce
|12:40 Uhr
|Schaeffler Hold
|12:39 Uhr
|DEUTZ Hold
|12:39 Uhr
|Koenig Bauer Hold
|12:31 Uhr
|Sixt buy
|12:30 Uhr
|Knorr-Bremse buy
|12:29 Uhr
|Engie (ex GDF Suez) Neutral
|12:28 Uhr
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) buy
|12:27 Uhr
|BT Group buy
|12:27 Uhr
|Telefonica Hold
|12:27 Uhr
|LANXESS Hold
|12:26 Uhr
|ABB (Asea Brown Boveri) buy
|12:25 Uhr
|Dialog Semiconductor buy
|12:25 Uhr
|S&T buy
|12:25 Uhr
|PUMA buy
|12:24 Uhr
|ArcelorMittal buy
|12:24 Uhr
|TOTAL buy
|12:23 Uhr
|Schaeffler Hold
|12:23 Uhr
|Enel buy
|12:23 Uhr
|1&1 Drillisch Hold
|12:23 Uhr
|United Internet Hold
|12:22 Uhr
|Sanofi buy
|12:22 Uhr
|AB InBev SA-NV (Anheuser-Busch InBev) Hold
|12:21 Uhr
|Ryanair buy
|12:20 Uhr
|Zalando Sell
|12:20 Uhr
|Rolls-Royce Neutral
|12:19 Uhr
|Air France-KLM Neutral
|12:19 Uhr
|ArcelorMittal buy
|12:18 Uhr
|Schaeffler Neutral
|12:18 Uhr
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|12:17 Uhr
|ProSiebenSat.1 Media buy
|12:16 Uhr
|Evonik Sell
|12:13 Uhr
|Hannover Rück Neutral
|12:06 Uhr
|Infineon Equal weight
|12:05 Uhr
|Airbus overweight
|12:03 Uhr
|Telefonica Deutschland kaufen
|12:02 Uhr
|Fraport Equal weight
|11:58 Uhr
|GEA overweight
|11:57 Uhr
|MorphoSys overweight
|11:57 Uhr
|Telefonica Deutschland buy
|Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 18 2020 Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
|Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im April 2020 Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
|MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im April 2020 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Online Brokerage über finanzen.net
ETF-Sparplan