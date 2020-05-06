ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Telefonica Deutschland auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 3,60 Euro belassen. Das Mobilfunkunternehmen habe sich im ersten Quartal ordentlich entwickelt, schrieb Analyst Polo Tang in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie./ag/jha/



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.05.2020 / 06:36 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 06.05.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT



