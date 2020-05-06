HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Warburg Research hat das Kursziel für Telefonica Deutschland nach Zahlen von 2,90 auf 3 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Die Geschäftstrends seien intakt und das Chance-Risiko-Profil der Mobilfunkpapiere attraktiv, schrieb Analyst Jonas Blum in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie./ag/mis



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 07.05.2020 / 08:15 / MESZ

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.