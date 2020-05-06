finanzen.net
Telefonica Deutschland Aktie WKN: A1J5RX / ISIN: DE000A1J5RX9

2,57EUR
+0,01EUR
+0,51%
14:15:28
STU
07.05.2020 12:51

Telefonica Deutschland kaufen (Barclays Capital)

LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat das Kursziel für Telefonica Deutschland nach Quartalszahlen von 2,70 auf 2,90 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Der Mobilfunkanbieter habe ein starkes Zahlenwerk präsentiert, schrieb Analyst Mathieu Robilliard in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Der Experte erhöhte seine Umsatz- und Ergebnisprognosen (Oibda) für die Jahre 2020 bis 2022./edh/fba

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.05.2020 / 22:12 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 07.05.2020 / 04:00 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Telefonica Deutschland kaufen

Unternehmen:
Telefonica Deutschland AG (O2)		 Analyst:
Barclays Capital		 Kursziel:
2,90 €
Rating jetzt:
kaufen		 Kurs*:
2,57 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
12,84%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
2,57 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
12,67%
Analyst Name:
Mathieu Robilliard 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
2,95 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

13:31 Uhr Telefonica Deutschland buy UBS AG
12:51 Uhr Telefonica Deutschland kaufen Barclays Capital
12:46 Uhr Telefonica Deutschland buy Warburg Research
12:11 Uhr Telefonica Deutschland buy Deutsche Bank AG
06.05.20 Telefonica Deutschland Sell Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
06.05.20
Telefonica Deutschland im 1. Quartal über den Erwartungen - Aktie dreht ins Minus (finanzen.net)
06.05.20
ANALYSE-FLASH: Goldman belässt Telefonica Deutschland auf 'Sell' (dpa-afx)
06.05.20
Telefónica O2: Wachstum dank steigender Datennutzung  (Heise)
06.05.20
Coronapandemie: Schließung der O2-Läden ohne große Wirkung auf Telefónica (Golem.de)
06.05.20
Telefonica Deutschland mit höheren Umsätzen in Coronakrise (Reuters)
06.05.20
ROUNDUP: Telefonica Deutschland profitiert von steigendem Datenverbrauch (dpa-afx)
06.05.20
Telefonica Deutschland profitiert zum Jahresstart von steigendem Datenverbrauch (dpa-afx)
11.12.19
Telefónica Deutschland will die Dividende reduzieren (MyDividends)
30.04.20
DAX geht tiefer ins lange Wochenende -- Amazon verfehlt Gewinnerwartungen -- Apple macht mehr Umsatz und Gewinn -- thyssenkrupp, BASF, Deutsche Börse im Fokus (finanzen.net)
04.05.20
DAX schließt mit deutlichem Verlust -- Dow rettet Plus -- Infineon warnt wegen Corona-Auswirkungen -- Intel kauft Moovit -- Wirecard gleich zweimal abgestuft -- Allianz, thyssen, Gilead im Fokus (finanzen.net)
24.04.20
DAX verabschiedet sich tiefer ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schließen in der Gewinnzone -- Lufthansa-Chef: Rechnerisch 10.000 Mitarbeiter zuviel -- Boeing, Telekom, Infineon, Merck, Covestro im Fokus (finanzen.net)
03.04.20
DAX geht tiefer ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schließen im Minus -- US-Arbeitsmarkt büßt massiv Stellen ein -- adidas braucht frisches Geld -- Tesla, PUMA, TRATON, Shop Apotheke, BNP im Fokus (finanzen.net)
29.04.20
DAX schließt über 11.000 Punkte-Marke -- Hoffnung auf Impfstoff treibt Wall Street -- Alphabet legt im ersten Quartal zu -- Deutsche Bank schreibt Verluste -- DWS, Daimler, Boeing, GE, Airbus im Fokus (finanzen.net)
05.05.20
DAX schließt über 10.600 Punkten -- Dow geht höher in den Feierabend -- Disney mit Umsatzsprung -- Beyond Meat schreibt schwarze Zahlen -- Virgin Galactic, BMW, HUGO BOSS, HelloFresh im Fokus (finanzen.net)
06.05.20
DAX schließt deutlich schwächer -- Dow schließt im Minus -- Fresenius: Mehr Umsatz -- BMW: Weniger Gewinn -- Deka fordert Rücktritt von Wirecard-Chef -- JENOPTIK, Dialog, Disney, Schaeffler im Fokus (finanzen.net)
11.12.19
Telefónica Deutschland will die Dividende reduzieren (MyDividends)
30.04.20
DAX geht tiefer ins lange Wochenende -- Amazon verfehlt Gewinnerwartungen -- Apple macht mehr Umsatz und Gewinn -- thyssenkrupp, BASF, Deutsche Börse im Fokus (finanzen.net)
04.05.20
DAX schließt mit deutlichem Verlust -- Dow rettet Plus -- Infineon warnt wegen Corona-Auswirkungen -- Intel kauft Moovit -- Wirecard gleich zweimal abgestuft -- Allianz, thyssen, Gilead im Fokus (finanzen.net)
24.04.20
DAX verabschiedet sich tiefer ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schließen in der Gewinnzone -- Lufthansa-Chef: Rechnerisch 10.000 Mitarbeiter zuviel -- Boeing, Telekom, Infineon, Merck, Covestro im Fokus (finanzen.net)
03.04.20
DAX geht tiefer ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schließen im Minus -- US-Arbeitsmarkt büßt massiv Stellen ein -- adidas braucht frisches Geld -- Tesla, PUMA, TRATON, Shop Apotheke, BNP im Fokus (finanzen.net)
29.04.20
DAX schließt über 11.000 Punkte-Marke -- Hoffnung auf Impfstoff treibt Wall Street -- Alphabet legt im ersten Quartal zu -- Deutsche Bank schreibt Verluste -- DWS, Daimler, Boeing, GE, Airbus im Fokus (finanzen.net)
05.05.20
DAX schließt über 10.600 Punkten -- Dow geht höher in den Feierabend -- Disney mit Umsatzsprung -- Beyond Meat schreibt schwarze Zahlen -- Virgin Galactic, BMW, HUGO BOSS, HelloFresh im Fokus (finanzen.net)
06.05.20
DAX schließt deutlich schwächer -- Dow schließt im Minus -- Fresenius: Mehr Umsatz -- BMW: Weniger Gewinn -- Deka fordert Rücktritt von Wirecard-Chef -- JENOPTIK, Dialog, Disney, Schaeffler im Fokus (finanzen.net)

