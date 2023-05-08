DAX 15.917 -0,2%ESt50 4.312 -0,3%TDax 3.213 -0,7%Dow 33.562 -0,2%Nas 12.180 -0,6%Bitcoin 25.186 -0,1%Euro 1,0954 -0,1%Öl 76,55 -0,9%Gold 2.031 -0,2%
Telefonica Deutschland-Aktie stürzt ab: Operative Marge von Telefonica sinkt - Ausblick bestätigt
CompuGroup Medical-Aktie holt Verluste auf: CompuGroup kann Profitabilität in Q1 nur leicht steigern - starke Umsätze
Telefonica Deutschland-Aktie stürzt ab: Operative Marge von Telefonica sinkt - Ausblick bestätigt
Telefonica Deutschland Aktie

Marktkap.9,24 Mrd. EUR KGV28,83

WKN A1J5RX

ISIN DE000A1J5RX9

Symbol TELDF

UBS AG

Telefonica Deutschland Neutral

12:11
Telefonica Deutschland Neutral

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Telefonica Deutschland auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 2,90 Euro belassen. Der Mobilfunker habe im ersten Quartal erwartungsgemäß solide abgeliefert, schrieb Analyst Polo Tang am Mittwoch in einer ersten Reaktion. Der Free Cashflow sei aber mau gewesen./ag/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 10.05.2023 / 06:22 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 10.05.2023 / 06:22 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Telefonica Deutschland Neutral

Unternehmen:
Telefonica Deutschland AG (O2)		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
2,90 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
2,94 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-1,33%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
2,95 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-1,79%
Analyst Name:
Polo Tang 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
2,95 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

