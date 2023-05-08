Telefonica Deutschland Aktie
WKN A1J5RX
ISIN DE000A1J5RX9
Symbol TELDF
Telefonica Deutschland Neutral
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Telefonica Deutschland auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 2,90 Euro belassen. Der Mobilfunker habe im ersten Quartal erwartungsgemäß solide abgeliefert, schrieb Analyst Polo Tang am Mittwoch in einer ersten Reaktion. Der Free Cashflow sei aber mau gewesen./ag/mis
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 10.05.2023 / 06:22 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 10.05.2023 / 06:22 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Telefonica Deutschland Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Telefonica Deutschland AG (O2)
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
2,90 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
2,94 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-1,33%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
2,95 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-1,79%
|
Analyst Name:
Polo Tang
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
2,95 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
