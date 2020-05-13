finanzen.net

Telefonica Deutschland Aktie WKN: A1J5RX / ISIN: DE000A1J5RX9

19.05.2020 08:11

Telefonica Deutschland Outperform (Credit Suisse Group)

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Bank Credit Suisse hat Telefonica Deutschland von "Neutral" auf "Outperform" hochgestuft und das Kursziel von 2,70 auf 3,10 Euro angehoben. Der operative Ausblick für den Telekomkonzern verbessere sich, schrieb Analyst Jakob Bluestone in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. So werde die Netzqualität des Mobilfunkers endlich besser. Zudem hätten die Konsumenten auch wegen Corona weniger Geld in der Tasche und Telefonica Deutschland sei der günstigste Premiumanbieter./mis/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 19.05.2020 / 03:13 / UTC
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 19.05.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Telefonica Deutschland Outperform

Unternehmen:
Telefonica Deutschland AG (O2)		 Analyst:
Credit Suisse Group		 Kursziel:
3,10 €
Rating jetzt:
Outperform		 Kurs*:
2,76 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
12,20%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
-		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Jakob Bluestone 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
-
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu Telefonica Deutschland AG (O2)

Starke Zahlen
Telefonica Deutschland im 1. Quartal über den Erwartungen - Aktie dreht ins Minus
Telefonica Deutschland hat in den ersten drei Monaten sowohl Umsatz als auch Gewinn stärker gesteigert als in den Vorquartalen und zugleich die Markterwartungen übertroffen.
11.12.19
Telefónica Deutschland will die Dividende reduzieren (MyDividends)
30.04.20
DAX geht tiefer ins lange Wochenende -- Amazon verfehlt Gewinnerwartungen -- Apple macht mehr Umsatz und Gewinn -- thyssenkrupp, BASF, Deutsche Börse im Fokus (finanzen.net)
04.05.20
DAX schließt mit deutlichem Verlust -- Dow rettet Plus -- Infineon warnt wegen Corona-Auswirkungen -- Intel kauft Moovit -- Wirecard gleich zweimal abgestuft -- Allianz, thyssen, Gilead im Fokus (finanzen.net)
24.04.20
DAX verabschiedet sich tiefer ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schließen in der Gewinnzone -- Lufthansa-Chef: Rechnerisch 10.000 Mitarbeiter zuviel -- Boeing, Telekom, Infineon, Merck, Covestro im Fokus (finanzen.net)
03.04.20
DAX geht tiefer ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schließen im Minus -- US-Arbeitsmarkt büßt massiv Stellen ein -- adidas braucht frisches Geld -- Tesla, PUMA, TRATON, Shop Apotheke, BNP im Fokus (finanzen.net)
29.04.20
DAX schließt über 11.000 Punkte-Marke -- Hoffnung auf Impfstoff treibt Wall Street -- Alphabet legt im ersten Quartal zu -- Deutsche Bank schreibt Verluste -- DWS, Daimler, Boeing, GE, Airbus im Fokus (finanzen.net)
05.05.20
DAX schließt über 10.600 Punkten -- Dow geht höher in den Feierabend -- Disney mit Umsatzsprung -- Beyond Meat schreibt schwarze Zahlen -- Virgin Galactic, BMW, HUGO BOSS, HelloFresh im Fokus (finanzen.net)
06.05.20
DAX schließt deutlich schwächer -- Dow schließt im Minus -- Fresenius: Mehr Umsatz -- BMW: Weniger Gewinn -- Deka fordert Rücktritt von Wirecard-Chef -- JENOPTIK, Dialog, Disney, Schaeffler im Fokus (finanzen.net)
Kursziele Telefonica Deutschland Aktie

-Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -
Ø Kursziel: 2,98
Anzahl:
Buy: 9
Hold: 4
Sell: 0
2
2,2
2,4
2,6
2,8
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
3,00 €
Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
3 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
3 €
Morgan Stanley
3 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
2 €
Warburg Research
3,00 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
2 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
4 €
Barclays Capital
3 €
Deutsche Bank AG
4 €
HSBC
3 €
UBS AG
4 €
Oddo BHF
3 €
Credit Suisse Group
3 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -
Ø Kursziel: 2,98
alle Telefonica Deutschland AG (O2) Kursziele

