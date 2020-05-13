ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Bank Credit Suisse hat Telefonica Deutschland von "Neutral" auf "Outperform" hochgestuft und das Kursziel von 2,70 auf 3,10 Euro angehoben. Der operative Ausblick für den Telekomkonzern verbessere sich, schrieb Analyst Jakob Bluestone in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. So werde die Netzqualität des Mobilfunkers endlich besser. Zudem hätten die Konsumenten auch wegen Corona weniger Geld in der Tasche und Telefonica Deutschland sei der günstigste Premiumanbieter./mis/ajx



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 19.05.2020 / 03:13 / UTC

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 19.05.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben



