NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Telefonica Deutschland nach Quartalszahlen auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 3,50 Euro belassen. Umsatz und operatives Ergebnis (Ebitda) des Mobilfunkanbieters hätten die Erwartungen übertroffen, schrieb Analyst Akhil Dattani in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Zudem sei der Jahresausblick bestätigt worden./edh/mis



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.05.2020 / 07:17 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 06.05.2020 / 07:18 / BST



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.