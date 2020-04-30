NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Telefonica Deutschland nach Zahlen auf "Sell" mit einem Kursziel von 2,10 Euro belassen. Das Mobilfunkunternehmen habe die Erwartungen leicht übertroffen, schrieb Analyst Andrew Lee in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Die Bestätigung von Ausblick und Dividende dürfte beruhigen./ag/mis



