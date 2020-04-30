finanzen.net
Schlussglocke - die neue Trading-Webinarreihe. Mittwochs um 17:30 Uhr, präsentiert von UBS - hier kostenlos anmelden und am Live-Webinar teilnehmen.-w-

Telefonica Deutschland Aktie WKN: A1J5RX / ISIN: DE000A1J5RX9

2,60EUR
-0,02EUR
-0,76%
13:30:09
STU
Diese Aktie kaufen
Werbung
mehr Daten anzeigen
06.05.2020 10:36

Telefonica Deutschland Sell (Goldman Sachs Group Inc.)

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Telefonica Deutschland nach Zahlen auf "Sell" mit einem Kursziel von 2,10 Euro belassen. Das Mobilfunkunternehmen habe die Erwartungen leicht übertroffen, schrieb Analyst Andrew Lee in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Die Bestätigung von Ausblick und Dividende dürfte beruhigen./ag/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.05.2020 / 07:20 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Telefonica Deutschland Sell

Unternehmen:
Telefonica Deutschland AG (O2)		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
2,10 €
Rating jetzt:
Sell		 Kurs*:
2,65 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-20,81%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
2,60 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-19,11%
Analyst Name:
Andrew Lee 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
2,94 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Telefonica Deutschland AG (O2)

12:11 Uhr Telefonica Deutschland overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
10:36 Uhr Telefonica Deutschland Sell Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
10:26 Uhr Telefonica Deutschland Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
30.04.20 Telefonica Deutschland buy HSBC
15.04.20 Telefonica Deutschland overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Telefonica Deutschland AG (O2)

Starke Zahlen
Telefonica Deutschland im 1. Quartal über den Erwartungen - Aktie dreht ins Minus
Telefonica Deutschland hat in den ersten drei Monaten sowohl Umsatz als auch Gewinn stärker gesteigert als in den Vorquartalen und zugleich die Markterwartungen übertroffen.
11.12.19
Telefónica Deutschland will die Dividende reduzieren (MyDividends)
30.04.20
DAX geht tiefer ins lange Wochenende -- Amazon verfehlt Gewinnerwartungen -- Apple macht mehr Umsatz und Gewinn -- thyssenkrupp, BASF, Deutsche Börse im Fokus (finanzen.net)
04.05.20
DAX schließt mit deutlichem Verlust -- Dow rettet Plus -- Infineon warnt wegen Corona-Auswirkungen -- Intel kauft Moovit -- Wirecard gleich zweimal abgestuft -- Allianz, thyssen, Gilead im Fokus (finanzen.net)
24.04.20
DAX verabschiedet sich tiefer ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schließen in der Gewinnzone -- Lufthansa-Chef: Rechnerisch 10.000 Mitarbeiter zuviel -- Boeing, Telekom, Infineon, Merck, Covestro im Fokus (finanzen.net)
03.04.20
DAX geht tiefer ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schließen im Minus -- US-Arbeitsmarkt büßt massiv Stellen ein -- adidas braucht frisches Geld -- Tesla, PUMA, TRATON, Shop Apotheke, BNP im Fokus (finanzen.net)
29.04.20
DAX schließt über 11.000 Punkte-Marke -- Hoffnung auf Impfstoff treibt Wall Street -- Alphabet legt im ersten Quartal zu -- Deutsche Bank schreibt Verluste -- DWS, Daimler, Boeing, GE, Airbus im Fokus (finanzen.net)
05.05.20
DAX schließt über 10.600 Punkten -- Dow geht höher in den Feierabend -- Disney mit Umsatzsprung -- Beyond Meat schreibt schwarze Zahlen -- Virgin Galactic, BMW, HUGO BOSS, HelloFresh im Fokus (finanzen.net)
19.02.20
Telefonica Deutschland profitiert vom Mobilfunk und will weiter wachsen - O2-Aktie fällt (Dow Jones)
Starke Zahlen
Telefonica Deutschland im 1. Quartal über den Erwartungen - Aktie dreht ins Minus
Telefonica Deutschland hat in den ersten drei Monaten sowohl Umsatz als auch Gewinn stärker gesteigert als in den Vorquartalen und zugleich die Markterwartungen übertroffen.
11.12.19
Telefónica Deutschland will die Dividende reduzieren (MyDividends)
30.04.20
DAX geht tiefer ins lange Wochenende -- Amazon verfehlt Gewinnerwartungen -- Apple macht mehr Umsatz und Gewinn -- thyssenkrupp, BASF, Deutsche Börse im Fokus (finanzen.net)
04.05.20
DAX schließt mit deutlichem Verlust -- Dow rettet Plus -- Infineon warnt wegen Corona-Auswirkungen -- Intel kauft Moovit -- Wirecard gleich zweimal abgestuft -- Allianz, thyssen, Gilead im Fokus (finanzen.net)
24.04.20
DAX verabschiedet sich tiefer ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schließen in der Gewinnzone -- Lufthansa-Chef: Rechnerisch 10.000 Mitarbeiter zuviel -- Boeing, Telekom, Infineon, Merck, Covestro im Fokus (finanzen.net)
03.04.20
DAX geht tiefer ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schließen im Minus -- US-Arbeitsmarkt büßt massiv Stellen ein -- adidas braucht frisches Geld -- Tesla, PUMA, TRATON, Shop Apotheke, BNP im Fokus (finanzen.net)
29.04.20
DAX schließt über 11.000 Punkte-Marke -- Hoffnung auf Impfstoff treibt Wall Street -- Alphabet legt im ersten Quartal zu -- Deutsche Bank schreibt Verluste -- DWS, Daimler, Boeing, GE, Airbus im Fokus (finanzen.net)
05.05.20
DAX schließt über 10.600 Punkten -- Dow geht höher in den Feierabend -- Disney mit Umsatzsprung -- Beyond Meat schreibt schwarze Zahlen -- Virgin Galactic, BMW, HUGO BOSS, HelloFresh im Fokus (finanzen.net)
19.02.20
Telefonica Deutschland profitiert vom Mobilfunk und will weiter wachsen - O2-Aktie fällt (Dow Jones)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Telefonica Deutschland AG (O2) Newsmehr Telefonica Deutschland AG (O2) Newsmehr Telefonica Deutschland AG (O2) Newsmehr Telefonica Deutschland AG (O2) Newsmehr Telefonica Deutschland AG (O2) Newsmehr Telefonica Deutschland AG (O2) Newsmehr Telefonica Deutschland AG (O2) Newsmehr Telefonica Deutschland AG (O2) Newsmehr Telefonica Deutschland AG (O2) Newsmehr Telefonica Deutschland AG (O2) Newsmehr Telefonica Deutschland AG (O2) Newsmehr Telefonica Deutschland AG (O2) Newsmehr Telefonica Deutschland AG (O2) Newsmehr Telefonica Deutschland AG (O2) Newsmehr Telefonica Deutschland AG (O2) Newsmehr Telefonica Deutschland AG (O2) Newsmehr Telefonica Deutschland AG (O2) Newsmehr Telefonica Deutschland AG (O2) Newsmehr Telefonica Deutschland AG (O2) Newsmehr Telefonica Deutschland AG (O2) Newsmehr Telefonica Deutschland AG (O2) Newsmehr Telefonica Deutschland AG (O2) Newsmehr Telefonica Deutschland AG (O2) Newsmehr Telefonica Deutschland AG (O2) News
RSS Feed
Telefonica Deutschland AG (O2) zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysensuche

GO
Werbung

Kursziele Telefonica Deutschland Aktie

+13,19%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +13,19%
Ø Kursziel: 2,94
Anzahl:
Buy: 8
Hold: 5
Sell: 0
2
2,2
2,4
2,6
2,8
Credit Suisse Group
3 €
UBS AG
4 €
Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
3 €
Morgan Stanley
3 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
3 €
Warburg Research
3 €
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
3,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
4 €
Barclays Capital
3 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
4 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
2 €
HSBC
3 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
2 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +13,19%
Ø Kursziel: 2,94
alle Telefonica Deutschland AG (O2) Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

12:41 Uhr Scout24 Equal-Weight
12:40 Uhr BMW Halten
12:38 Uhr HUGO BOSS Sector Perform
12:37 Uhr EssilorLuxottica Hold
12:37 Uhr Beiersdorf Hold
12:36 Uhr alstria office REIT-AG Hold
12:35 Uhr Vestas Wind Systems A-S buy
12:34 Uhr Intesa Sanpaolo buy
12:33 Uhr HelloFresh buy
12:30 Uhr GRENKE buy
12:29 Uhr BNP Paribas buy
12:28 Uhr AXA buy
12:27 Uhr Software Hold
12:27 Uhr London Stock Exchange (LSE) Hold
12:25 Uhr Infineon buy
12:23 Uhr WashTec buy
12:23 Uhr Fielmann add
12:22 Uhr Fiat Chrysler (FCA) Neutral
12:21 Uhr Ströer Neutral
12:21 Uhr Fielmann add
12:20 Uhr RATIONAL Underperform
12:20 Uhr LANXESS buy
12:20 Uhr Schaeffler Sell
12:20 Uhr HUGO BOSS Hold
12:20 Uhr RATIONAL Reduce
12:19 Uhr LANXESS Neutral
12:19 Uhr Deutsche Beteiligungs add
12:19 Uhr STRATEC buy
12:18 Uhr HUGO BOSS buy
12:18 Uhr Hannover Rück Neutral
12:18 Uhr NORMA Group buy
12:17 Uhr Fresenius Neutral
12:17 Uhr UBS Hold
12:17 Uhr Dialog Semiconductor buy
12:16 Uhr LANXESS buy
12:16 Uhr Credit Suisse (CS) buy
12:16 Uhr AXA Neutral
12:15 Uhr Fraport buy
12:15 Uhr UniCredit Neutral
12:15 Uhr Novo Nordisk buy
12:15 Uhr Deutsche Beteiligungs Hold
12:14 Uhr Lufthansa Sell
12:13 Uhr Elmos Semiconductor buy
12:13 Uhr Airbus Conviction Buy List
12:12 Uhr QIAGEN Hold
12:09 Uhr Fraport Underperform
12:09 Uhr Pfeiffer Vacuum Hold
12:08 Uhr LPKF Laser Electronics buy
12:08 Uhr Hannover Rück Sector Perform
12:07 Uhr JENOPTIK buy

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 18 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im April 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im April 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Umfrage

Sollten Unternehmen, die unter den Rettungsschirm des Staates schlüpfen, trotzdem Dividenden oder Vorstands-Boni ausgeben dürfen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Presse mehr anzeigen