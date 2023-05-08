Telefonica Deutschland Aktie
WKN A1J5RX
ISIN DE000A1J5RX9
Symbol TELDF
Telefonica Deutschland Sell
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Telefonica Deutschland auf "Sell" mit einem Kursziel von 2,50 Euro belassen. Das erste Quartal sei solide gewesen, schrieb Analyst Yemi Falana am Mittwoch in einem Kommentar zum Zwischenbericht./ag/mis
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 10.05.2023 / 07:07 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Zusammenfassung: Telefonica Deutschland Sell
|Unternehmen:
Telefonica Deutschland AG (O2)
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
2,50 €
|Rating jetzt:
Sell
|Kurs*:
2,94 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-15,05%
|Rating vorher:
Sell
|Kurs aktuell:
2,95 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-15,34%
|
Analyst Name:
Yemi Falana
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
2,95 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
