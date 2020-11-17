  • Suche
UBS Aktie WKN: A12DFH / ISIN: CH0244767585

UBS Aktie WKN: A12DFH / ISIN: CH0244767585

12,10EUR
-0,10EUR
-0,82%
12:21:44
L&S
14,50USD
+0,24USD
+1,68%
17.11.2020
NYSE
18.11.2020 08:01

UBS Neutral (Goldman Sachs Group Inc.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat UBS von "Buy" auf "Neutral" abgestuft, das Kursziel aber von 14,80 auf 15,20 Franken angehoben. Sollte die EZB bei ihrem im Dezember anstehenden Dividenden-Update den europäischen Banken eine zeitliche Ausweitung der Ausschüttungspause über den 1. Januar 2021 hinaus empfehlen, wäre dies hochgradig negativ für den Sektor, schrieb Analyst Jernej Omahen in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Für die UBS erhöhte der Experte seine Gewinnprognosen (EPS) für den Zeitraum 2020 bis 2024 um durchschnittlich 5 Prozent. Die Abstufung begründete er mit dem Hinweis, dass sich die Aktie seit März rund 40 Prozent besser als der Sektor entwickelt habe./edh/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 18.11.2020 / 03:05 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: UBS Neutral

Unternehmen:
UBS		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
15,20 CHF
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
10,46 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
45,32%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
-		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
∞%
Analyst Name:
Jernej Omahen 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
13,24 CHF
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Kursziele UBS Aktie

∞%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: ∞%
Ø Kursziel: 13,24
Anzahl:
Buy: 3
Hold: 5
Sell: 0
10
11
12
13
14
15
Credit Suisse Group
16 CHF
Deutsche Bank AG
10,00 CHF
Morgan Stanley
13,00 CHF
Kepler Cheuvreux
15,00 CHF
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
12,00 CHF
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
15 CHF
RBC Capital Markets
14 CHF
Barclays Capital
11,00 CHF
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
14,00 CHF
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: ∞%
Ø Kursziel: 13,24
alle UBS Kursziele

