Analysen Kaufen Verkaufen NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat UBS von "Buy" auf "Neutral" abgestuft, das Kursziel aber von 14,80 auf 15,20 Franken angehoben. Sollte die EZB bei ihrem im Dezember anstehenden Dividenden-Update den europäischen Banken eine zeitliche Ausweitung der Ausschüttungspause über den 1. Januar 2021 hinaus empfehlen, wäre dies hochgradig negativ für den Sektor, schrieb Analyst Jernej Omahen in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Für die UBS erhöhte der Experte seine Gewinnprognosen (EPS) für den Zeitraum 2020 bis 2024 um durchschnittlich 5 Prozent. Die Abstufung begründete er mit dem Hinweis, dass sich die Aktie seit März rund 40 Prozent besser als der Sektor entwickelt habe./edh/ag

