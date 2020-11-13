  • Suche
Rüdiger Born freut sich heute wieder auf Sie. 18.30 Uhr in der "Born Akademie" von BNP Paribas. Charttechnik in Corona-Zeiten

UniCredit Aktie WKN: A2DJV6 / ISIN: IT0005239360

8,42EUR
-0,01EUR
-0,15%
11:38:50
XETRA
8,40EUR
+0,03EUR
+0,36%
12:37:02
BTE
18.11.2020 08:41

UniCredit buy (Goldman Sachs Group Inc.)

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Unicredit von 12,30 auf 12,70 Euro angehoben und die Papiere auf der "Conviction Buy List" belassen. Analyst Jernej Omahen erhöhte in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie seine Ergebnisschätzungen für die Großbank bis 2024. Er setzt dabei insbesondere auf Aktienrückkäufe der Italiener./ag/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 18.11.2020 / 02:53 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: UniCredit buy

Unternehmen:
UniCredit S.p.A.		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
12,70 €
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
8,44 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
50,46%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
8,42 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
50,83%
Analyst Name:
Jernej Omahen 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
9,71 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysensuche

GO
Kursziele UniCredit Aktie

+15,37%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +15,37%
Ø Kursziel: 9,71
Anzahl:
Buy: 3
Hold: 4
Sell: 0
8
9
10
11
12
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
10 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
13 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
9,00 €
Credit Suisse Group
10 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
8,00 €
Morgan Stanley
11 €
UBS AG
9 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +15,37%
Ø Kursziel: 9,71
alle UniCredit S.p.A. Kursziele

