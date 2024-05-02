Vestas Wind Systems A-S Aktie
WKN A3CMNS
ISIN DK0061539921
Symbol VWSYF
Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy
Aktie in diesem Artikel
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat Vestas nach Zahlen von "Hold" auf "Buy" hochgestuft und das Kursziel auf 220 dänischen Kronen belassen. Der Windkraftanlagen-Bauer habe zwar die Umsatz- und Gewinnschätzungen für das erste Quartal verfehlt, doch ein Quartal mache noch kein ganzes Jahr aus, schrieb Analyst John Kim in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Er bleibe zuversichtlich./ck/edh
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.05.2024 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 08.05.2024 / 08:41 / CET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: photofriday/ shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy
|Unternehmen:
Vestas Wind Systems A-S
|Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
|Kursziel:
220,00 DKK
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
25,03 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Hold
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
John Kim
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
218,56 DKK
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
