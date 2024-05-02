DAX 18.498 +0,4%ESt50 5.038 +0,4%MSCI World 3.402 +0,3%Dow 39.018 +0,3%Nas 16.284 -0,3%Bitcoin 58.147 +0,3%Euro 1,0746 -0,1%Öl 83,67 +0,8%Gold 2.312 -0,1%
Vestas Wind Systems A-S Aktie

Deutsche Bank AG

15:01 Uhr

Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy

15:01 Uhr
Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat Vestas nach Zahlen von "Hold" auf "Buy" hochgestuft und das Kursziel auf 220 dänischen Kronen belassen. Der Windkraftanlagen-Bauer habe zwar die Umsatz- und Gewinnschätzungen für das erste Quartal verfehlt, doch ein Quartal mache noch kein ganzes Jahr aus, schrieb Analyst John Kim in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Er bleibe zuversichtlich./ck/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.05.2024 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 08.05.2024 / 08:41 / CET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: photofriday/ shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy

Unternehmen:
Vestas Wind Systems A-S		 Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG		 Kursziel:
220,00 DKK
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
25,03 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Hold		 Kurs aktuell:
-		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
John Kim 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
218,56 DKK

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

