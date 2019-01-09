finanzen.net
Vestas Wind Systems A-S Aktie WKN: 913769 / ISIN: DK0010268606

72,18EUR
+0,78EUR
+1,09%
09:15:17
XETRA
544,00DKK
+9,20DKK
+1,72%
09:27:28
CPH
06.08.2019
Vestas Wind Systems A-S buy (Goldman Sachs Group Inc.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Vestas von 740 auf 704 dänische Kronen gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Der Markt für Windkraftanlagen auf See dürfte bis zum Jahr 2030 ein durchschnittliches jährliches Wachstum von 20 Prozent aufweisen, schrieb Analyst Ajay Patel in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Davon werde zwar auch Vestas profitieren, allerdings in geringerem Maße als der Wettbewerber Siemens Gamesa./edh/zb

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.08.2019 / 21:44 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Vestas Wind Systems A-S buy

Unternehmen:
Vestas Wind Systems A-S		Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		Kursziel:
704,00 DKK
Rating jetzt:
buy		Kurs*:
539,20 DKK		Abst. Kursziel*:
+30,56%
Rating vorher:
buy		Kurs aktuell:
544,00 DKK		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+29,41%
Analyst Name:
Ajay Patel		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
558,50 DKK
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

09:36 UhrVestas Wind Systems A-S buyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
17.07.2019Vestas Wind Systems A-S HoldHSBC
09.07.2019Vestas Wind Systems A-S UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
05.07.2019Vestas Wind Systems A-S HoldDeutsche Bank AG
04.07.2019Vestas Wind Systems A-S UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
09:36 UhrVestas Wind Systems A-S buyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
09.05.2019Vestas Wind Systems A-S buyKepler Cheuvreux
08.05.2019Vestas Wind Systems A-S buyUBS AG
04.04.2019Vestas Wind Systems A-S buyUBS AG
02.04.2019Vestas Wind Systems A-S buyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
17.07.2019Vestas Wind Systems A-S HoldHSBC
05.07.2019Vestas Wind Systems A-S HoldDeutsche Bank AG
27.06.2019Vestas Wind Systems A-S HoldDeutsche Bank AG
21.05.2019Vestas Wind Systems A-S HoldDeutsche Bank AG
13.05.2019Vestas Wind Systems A-S NeutralUBS AG
09.07.2019Vestas Wind Systems A-S UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
04.07.2019Vestas Wind Systems A-S UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
17.06.2019Vestas Wind Systems A-S UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
14.05.2019Vestas Wind Systems A-S UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
08.05.2019Vestas Wind Systems A-S UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.

Nachrichten zu Vestas Wind Systems A-S

05.08.19
Bund will Ausbaugrenze für Windräder an Land im Norden senken (dpa-afx)
13.05.19
ANALYSE-FLASH: UBS senkt Vestas auf 'Neutral' - Ziel 610 Kronen (dpa-afx)
11.05.19
Vestas Wind Systems A-S hat Bilanz für das abgelaufene Quartal gezogen (finanzen.net)
06.05.19
Ausblick: Vestas Wind Systems A-S stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
30.04.19
April 2019: Das sind die Expertenmeinungen zur Vestas Wind Systems A-S-Aktie (finanzen.net)
15.04.19
ANALYSE-FLASH: Deutsche Bank startet Vestas mit 'Hold' - Ziel 640 Kronen (dpa-afx)
05.02.19
Ausblick: Vestas Wind Systems A-S mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
09.01.19
Hoher Auftragseingang beflügelt Windanlagenbauer Vestas (dpa-afx)

Kursziele Vestas Wind Systems A-S Aktie

+2,67%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +2,67%
Ø Kursziel: 558,50
Anzahl:
Buy: 3
Hold: 5
Sell: 3
350
400
450
500
550
600
650
700
750
Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
395 DKK
Citigroup Corp.
535 DKK
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
500 DKK
Morgan Stanley
516 DKK
Credit Suisse Group
485 DKK
Kepler Cheuvreux
630 DKK
UBS AG
610 DKK
Deutsche Bank AG
640 DKK
HSBC
570 DKK
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
704 DKK
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +2,67%
Ø Kursziel: 558,50
alle Vestas Wind Systems A-S Kursziele

