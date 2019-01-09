NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Vestas von 740 auf 704 dänische Kronen gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Der Markt für Windkraftanlagen auf See dürfte bis zum Jahr 2030 ein durchschnittliches jährliches Wachstum von 20 Prozent aufweisen, schrieb Analyst Ajay Patel in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Davon werde zwar auch Vestas profitieren, allerdings in geringerem Maße als der Wettbewerber Siemens Gamesa./edh/zb



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.08.2019 / 21:44 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.