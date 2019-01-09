|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Vestas Wind Systems A-S
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
704,00 DKK
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
539,20 DKK
|Abst. Kursziel*:
+30,56%
|Rating vorher:
buy
|Kurs aktuell:
544,00 DKK
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+29,41%
|Analyst Name:
Ajay Patel
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
558,50 DKK
|09:36 Uhr
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|17.07.2019
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Hold
|HSBC
|09.07.2019
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|05.07.2019
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|04.07.2019
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09:36 Uhr
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|09.05.2019
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|08.05.2019
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S buy
|UBS AG
|04.04.2019
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S buy
|UBS AG
|02.04.2019
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|17.07.2019
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Hold
|HSBC
|05.07.2019
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|27.06.2019
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|21.05.2019
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13.05.2019
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Neutral
|UBS AG
|09.07.2019
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.07.2019
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.06.2019
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14.05.2019
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.05.2019
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
