Vestas Wind Systems A-S Aktie

73,52EUR
-0,28EUR
-0,38%
17:35:30
XETRA
548,40DKK
-0,40DKK
-0,07%
16:59:50
CPH
26.09.2019
Vestas Wind Systems A-S buy (Goldman Sachs Group Inc.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Vestas angesichts eines angepassten Ausblicks des Unternehmens von 704 auf 702 dänische Kronen gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Analyst Ajay Patel bezog in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie die neuen Ziele des Herstellers von Windkraftanlagen, angepasste Annahmen für die Auftragsbestände und höhere Investitionen in sein Bewertungsmodell ein./tih/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 26.09.2019 / 14:47 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben


Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Unternehmen:
Vestas Wind Systems A-S		Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		Kursziel:
702,00 DKK
Rating jetzt:
buy		Kurs*:
548,40 DKK		Abst. Kursziel*:
+28,01%
Rating vorher:
buy		Kurs aktuell:
548,40 DKK		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+28,01%
Analyst Name:
Ajay Patel		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
559,30 DKK
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Vestas Wind Systems A-S

18:56 UhrVestas Wind Systems A-S buyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
19.09.2019Vestas Wind Systems A-S UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
18.09.2019Vestas Wind Systems A-S buyUBS AG
11.09.2019Vestas Wind Systems A-S buyUBS AG
06.09.2019Vestas Wind Systems A-S UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
18:56 UhrVestas Wind Systems A-S buyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
18.09.2019Vestas Wind Systems A-S buyUBS AG
11.09.2019Vestas Wind Systems A-S buyUBS AG
15.08.2019Vestas Wind Systems A-S buyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
15.08.2019Vestas Wind Systems A-S buyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
30.08.2019Vestas Wind Systems A-S HoldDeutsche Bank AG
20.08.2019Vestas Wind Systems A-S HoldDeutsche Bank AG
16.08.2019Vestas Wind Systems A-S NeutralUBS AG
16.08.2019Vestas Wind Systems A-S HoldDeutsche Bank AG
17.07.2019Vestas Wind Systems A-S HoldHSBC
19.09.2019Vestas Wind Systems A-S UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
06.09.2019Vestas Wind Systems A-S UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
02.09.2019Vestas Wind Systems A-S UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
29.08.2019Vestas Wind Systems A-S UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
16.08.2019Vestas Wind Systems A-S UnderperformCredit Suisse Group

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Vestas Wind Systems A-S nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Vestas Wind Systems A-S

11.09.19
ANALYSE-FLASH: UBS hebt Vestas auf 'Buy' - Ziel 585 Kronen (dpa-afx)
31.08.19
Wie Experten die Vestas Wind Systems A-S-Aktie im August einstuften (finanzen.net)
15.08.19
Vestas-Aktie schwächelt: Vestas senkt Ausblick für Gewinnmarge (dpa-afx)
13.08.19
Ausblick: Vestas Wind Systems A-S verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
11.08.19
Windkraft-Krise: Hersteller Vestas fordert 'Nationalen Aktionsplan' (dpa-afx)
05.08.19
Bund will Ausbaugrenze für Windräder an Land im Norden senken (dpa-afx)
13.05.19
ANALYSE-FLASH: UBS senkt Vestas auf 'Neutral' - Ziel 610 Kronen (dpa-afx)
11.05.19
Vestas Wind Systems A-S hat Bilanz für das abgelaufene Quartal gezogen (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Analysensuche

GO

Kursziele Vestas Wind Systems A-S Aktie

400
450
500
550
600
650
700
750
Citigroup Corp.
535 DKK
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
500 DKK
Morgan Stanley
516 DKK
Kepler Cheuvreux
630 DKK
HSBC
570 DKK
Credit Suisse Group
485 DKK
Deutsche Bank AG
625 DKK
UBS AG
585 DKK
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
445 DKK
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
702 DKK
alle Vestas Wind Systems A-S Kursziele

