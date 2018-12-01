|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Vestas Wind Systems A-S
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
702,00 DKK
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
548,40 DKK
|Abst. Kursziel*:
+28,01%
|Rating vorher:
buy
|Kurs aktuell:
548,40 DKK
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+28,01%
|Analyst Name:
Ajay Patel
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
559,30 DKK
|18:51 Uhr
|Nordex Neutral
|16:06 Uhr
|BASF Neutral
|16:06 Uhr
|Covestro buy
|15:46 Uhr
|Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Underperform
|15:11 Uhr
|MorphoSys Neutral
|14:36 Uhr
|Software Neutral
|14:31 Uhr
|EON SE buy
|14:26 Uhr
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) overweight
|14:21 Uhr
|Continental overweight
|14:11 Uhr
|Continental Halten
|14:06 Uhr
|adidas buy
|13:11 Uhr
|Pfeiffer Vacuum buy
|13:11 Uhr
|Continental Hold
|13:06 Uhr
|Wirecard buy
|13:06 Uhr
|Wirecard buy
|13:06 Uhr
|Pfeiffer Vacuum Hold
|11:26 Uhr
|Bayer overweight
|10:36 Uhr
|SAP SE overweight
|10:36 Uhr
|SAP SE overweight
|10:31 Uhr
|Henkel vz Neutral
|10:21 Uhr
|BMW Underweight
|10:16 Uhr
|Siemens Healthineers Underweight
|09:51 Uhr
|Beiersdorf overweight
|25.09.19
|Continental Underweight
|25.09.19
|JENOPTIK Hold
|25.09.19
|Continental Hold
|25.09.19
|Continental Sector Perform
|25.09.19
|AIXTRON SE buy
|25.09.19
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
|25.09.19
|Deutsche Telekom Sell
|25.09.19
|Deutsche Telekom Sell
|25.09.19
|CompuGroup Medical SE Hold
|25.09.19
|Infineon buy
|25.09.19
|Infineon buy
|25.09.19
|CANCOM SE buy
|25.09.19
|Wirecard buy
|25.09.19
|Wirecard buy
|25.09.19
|adidas Outperform
|25.09.19
|adidas Hold
|25.09.19
|Bayer buy
