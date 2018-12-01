NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Vestas angesichts eines angepassten Ausblicks des Unternehmens von 704 auf 702 dänische Kronen gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Analyst Ajay Patel bezog in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie die neuen Ziele des Herstellers von Windkraftanlagen, angepasste Annahmen für die Auftragsbestände und höhere Investitionen in sein Bewertungsmodell ein./tih/gl



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 26.09.2019 / 14:47 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben





