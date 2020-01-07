finanzen.net
Vestas Wind Systems A-S Aktie WKN: 913769 / ISIN: DK0010268606

84,00EUR
-2,04EUR
-2,37%
08:11:46
DUS
641,02DKK
-5,61DKK
-0,87%
07.01.2020
BTE
7.1.2020 15:41
Bewerten
(0)

Vestas Wind Systems A-S buy (Goldman Sachs Group Inc.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Vestas von 702 auf 710 dänische Kronen angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Analyst Ajay Patel begründete in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie die neuen Kursziele für Windkraftanlagenhersteller mit seinen in die Zukunft verschobenen Bewertungszeitrahmen./ajx/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 07.01.2020 / 12:27 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Vestas Wind Systems A-S buy

Unternehmen:
Vestas Wind Systems A-S		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
710,00 DKK
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
638,20 DKK		 Abst. Kursziel*:
11,25%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
641,02 DKK		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
10,76%
Analyst Name:
Ajay Patel 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
595,13 DKK
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu Vestas Wind Systems A-S

Aktie zu teuer?
Vestas-Aktie unter Druck - Auftragseingang enttäuscht
Vestas haben am Donnerstagsvormittag Verluste erlitten.
13.08.19
Wall Street beendet Handel höher -- DAX schließt fester -- Entspannung im Handelsstreit -- Henkel mit Gewinnwarnung -- ZEW-Index im August eingebrochen -- BVB, HelloFresh, Aareal Bank im Fokus (finanzen.net)
15.08.19
Wall Street schließt im Plus -- DAX beendet den Handel tiefer -- SGL-Aktie bricht nach Chefrücktritt und Prognosesenkung ein -- Walmart, Lufthansa, K+S, TOM TAILOR, Infineon, LEONI im Fokus (finanzen.net)
08.05.19
DAX schließt im Plus -- Dow beendet Tag stabil -- Commerzbank-Bilanz besser als erwartet -- Siemens übertrifft die Erwartungen -- Wirecard erhöht Gewinnausblick -- BVB, MorphoSys, KlöCo im Fokus (finanzen.net)
02.01.20
DAX beginnt neues Jahr stark -- Wall Street markiert weitere Rekorde -- Bitcoin fällt -- Neue Risikofreude treibt Commerzbank und Deutsche Bank an -- Wirecard im Fokus (finanzen.net)
07.11.19
DAX schließt grün -- Wall Street mit neuen Rekorden -- Siemens schafft die Prognose -- China: Einigung mit USA auf Strafzoll-Reduzierung -- QUALCOMM, Commerzbank, Telekom, ProSiebenSat.1 im Fokus (finanzen.net)
01.11.19
DAX schließt mit Gewinn -- US-Börsen vor dem Wochenende auf markanter Bergfahrt -- VW mit weiterem Dämpfer in USA -- Google übernimmt Fitbit -- Pinterest, Osram, Metro im Fokus (finanzen.net)
16.12.19
DAX schließt mit deutlichem Gewinn -- US-Börsen: Neue Rekorde -- AIC will Daimler-Beteiligung ausbauen -- ADO Properties will Adler Real Estate -- Uber, Scout24, H&M, ISRA VISION, Wirecard im Fokus (finanzen.net)
27.09.19
Vestas-Aktie fällt: Vestas will 590 Stellen in Dänemark und Deutschland streichen (dpa-afx)
Kursziele Vestas Wind Systems A-S Aktie

-7,16%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -7,16%
Ø Kursziel: 595,13
Anzahl:
Buy: 4
Hold: 3
Sell: 0
450
500
550
600
650
700
UBS AG
585,00 DKK
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
650,00 DKK
Kepler Cheuvreux
615,00 DKK
Deutsche Bank AG
700,00 DKK
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
710,00 DKK
Credit Suisse Group
520,00 DKK
Morgan Stanley
516 DKK
HSBC
600,00 DKK
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
460,00 DKK
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -7,16%
Ø Kursziel: 595,13
alle Vestas Wind Systems A-S Kursziele

