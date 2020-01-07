NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Vestas von 702 auf 710 dänische Kronen angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Analyst Ajay Patel begründete in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie die neuen Kursziele für Windkraftanlagenhersteller mit seinen in die Zukunft verschobenen Bewertungszeitrahmen./ajx/edh



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 07.01.2020 / 12:27 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.