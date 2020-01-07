|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Vestas Wind Systems A-S
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
710,00 DKK
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
638,20 DKK
|Abst. Kursziel*:
11,25%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
641,02 DKK
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
10,76%
|
Analyst Name:
Ajay Patel
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
595,13 DKK
|07.01.20
